The San Antonio Spurs have 1 of the NBA’s top young guards in 20-year-old rookie Dylan Harper.

The 2025 NBA draft’s No. 2 overall pick has shown he is unafraid to step into the spotlight with his bravura play in the playoffs and NBA Finals — a performance reminiscent of some of the best NBA guards of all time.

Lost in all that hype is the fact that he still has a long, long way to go if he even wants to be called the best player in his own family.

That spot belongs, now and for the foreseeable future, to his father and 5-time NBA champion guard Ron Harper, who was a critical part of 3 titles in the Chicago Bulls backcourt with Michael Jordan from 1996 to 1998, followed by 2 more titles in the Los Angeles Lakers backcourt alongside Kobe Bryant in 2000 and 2001.

There is, however, 1 interesting parallel to their careers we can already point to as 1 signpost — however material it might seem.

In 15 NBA seasons, Ron Harper made approximately $34.9 million in career earnings — $22 million less than the 4-year, $56.14 million rookie contract Dylan Harper signed with the Spurs.

Harper One of NBA Mainstays in 1980s & 1990s

Harper, 62, is a Dayton, Ohio, native who starred at Miami of Ohio in the early 1980s and was a 1st round pick (No. 8 overall) in the 1986 NBA draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers

In the seminal sports documentary “The Last Dance” about Jordan’s final season with the Bulls in 1998, Harper talked about 1 of the most famous moments in NBA history — Jordan’s famous series-clinching game-winner against the Cavs in the 1st round of the 1989 Eastern Conference Playoffs, punctuated by Jordan punching the air repeatedly after nailing a 3-pointer over the helpless Craig Ehlo.

Harper famously — and hilariously — recounted what happened in the Cavs huddle with head coach Lenny Wilkens before “The Shot” sent Jordan’s fame skyrocketing even further.

“We up by one, I said, ‘Coach, I got MJ, I got MJ,’ ” Harper said. “So the coach tells me, ‘I’m gonna put Ehlo on MJ,’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, OK, whatever, (expletive) this (expletive).’ ”

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Sent to Clippers in 1989 Blockbuster Trade

In 1989, Harper was traded to the Clippers along with 2 1st round picks and a 2nd round pick in exchange for forward Danny Ferry, the No. 2 overall pick in the 1989 NBA draft who refused to play for the Clippers and was rewarded with a 10-year, $34 million contract from the Cavs.

Harper eventually signed a 5-year, $19.2 million free-agent contract with the Bulls in 1994 and closed out his NBA career with 5 championships in 5 years — 3 with the Bulls and 2 with the Lakers — before retiring.

Harper averaged over 20.0 points per game for the 1st 9 seasons of his career and finished with career averages of 13.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.7 steals in an incredible 1,121 games.

Another of his sons, Ron Harper Jr., is a reserve small forward/shooting guard for the Boston Celtics.

“I’m gonna be (at the games), but not on (Dylan),” Ron Harper said on The White House podcast with Michael Irvin. “I’m gonna stand on my own, because I’m Ron Harper, 5-time NBA champion, baby. I can get to where I need to, Mike. Security sees me (at games) and says ‘Mr. Harper, we didn’t know you were here.’ And I say, ‘That’s OK, now you know.’ I don’t want to be seen. I want to watch. Put me about 10 rows up.”