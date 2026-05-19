NBA World Reacts to Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama’s Monster Game 1 vs Thunder

Victor Wembanyama turned Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals into a statement night, powering the Spurs through a double-overtime war in Oklahoma City.

The 7-foot-4 phenom piled up 41 points and 24 rebounds while making the biggest plays when the pressure peaked, including a deep tying three that sent the game to a second overtime and stunned everyone there.

Wembanyama’s impact was everywhere. In 49 minutes, he finished with 41 points on 14-of-25 shooting, plus 24 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks, and the kind of late-game confidence that can swing an entire playoff series.

He controlled the paint, punished switches, and kept finding answers whenever OKC tried to speed him up or crowd his space.

NBA World Explodes Over Victor Wembanyama’s Game 1 Masterclass vs Thunder

NBA(Official page): “IT WAS WEMBY’S NIGHT.”

Damichael Cole: “I have no words. He’s 22 years of age 😂😂😂😂”

MR_PROPagiorgio: “Holy shit what a fu**g game……all season and every s**y series and game to get to the two best teams! Whoever wins this series is the real champion 🔥 what a game 1 between spurs and thunder! WEMBANYAMA”

tukusworld: “Wemby just hit a DEEP dagger in DOUBLE OT 😭 Spurs-Thunder Game 1 is pure chaos. Western Conference Finals are OFFICIALLY lit! #Wembanyama #Spurs #Thunder”

One Sports: “WEMBY WOW 🤯 Victor Wembanyama came through in the clutch for the San Antonio Spurs, knocking down a huge game-tying three-pointer to force double overtime against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the 2025-26 NBA Western Conference Finals!”

Mon Anthony Valmoria (MorvalNBA): “An 8 footer with a near halfcourt shot to tie the game in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals… The audacity to even attempt that. My goodness Wemby. This is really some alien stuff from Victor Wembanyama”

MacMallyMMA: “Victor Wembanyama and the OKC Thunder in game 1:”

Josue Pavón (Joe Sway): “Wembanyama converts the alley oop to extend the Spurs’ lead to six (120-114) with 22.0 seconds left in Game 1. Looks like San Antonio is on the verge of taking a 1-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals, snapping the Thunder’s perfect 8-0 postseason record”

The Thunder still got major production from Alex Caruso (31 points) and Jalen Williams (26), even as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was slowed early in the double-OT loss. Game 2 is Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET in Oklahoma City, with the Spurs now up 1-0 in the series.