NBA Rule Says Spurs’ Mitch Johnson Was In The Wrong In Heated Game 5 Moment

San Antonio Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson exploded on the sidelines of Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals after a controversial fourth-quarter moment.

During the sequence, Johnson was seen signalling for a challenge from the referees after an out-of-bounds call that went the Oklahoma City Thunder’s way.

The referees never gave Johnson the challenge, allowing the Thunder to capitalize on the on-court lull and secure a foul and more free throws on the other end of the court.

Johnson was subsequently whistled for a technical foul, his first this season, and gave two-time reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander three shots at the free-throw line, including the two he earned off a shooting foul.

However, Johnson has been deemed wrong in the sequence, at least according to the NBA rule book.

What The NBA Rule Book Says About Coaches’ Challenge

According to NBA rules, a coach must first call a timeout, then challenge to be given the coaches’ challenge. In this case, Johnson seemed to have never signaled for a timeout, only signaling for the challenge.

The rule also says that the team should immediately call a timeout after the call is made.

“The referees were correct in denying Mitch Johnson that challenge. The rule is very specific: he needs to first call timeout, then challenge. He never signaled for the timeout before signaling for the challenge,” NBA analyst Nate Duncan wrote on X following the play.

It took the Spurs at least a minute before calling for a challenge as they waited for the referees to convene, which resulted in a call against them.

Nevertheless, the sequence fully took the momentum out of the Spurs as they threw the white flag before the final two-minute mark hit.

The Thunder shot more free throws than the Spurs, 38-32. The Spurs were called with more fouls in Game 5. 29-22.

Referees Did Not See Mitch Johnson

Mitch Johnson was asked about the sequence in the post-game press conference. He revealed what the referees told him when he was asked for any explanation about what happened in the play.

“They just said they didn’t see me,” Johnson said.

Mitch Johnson: "They just said they didn't see me" 🤨🤨🤨 https://t.co/sEVfPqja4P pic.twitter.com/emP41cTM8g — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) May 27, 2026

By then, Johnson was assessed a technical foul, and the Spurs were down by double digits.

However, the replay seemed to have indicated that the ball went off the foot of Thunder’s Chet Holmgren. A challenge from the Spurs would have given them the ball in the next possession and would not have allowed three free throws on the other end.

Spurs Now A Massive Underdog Against The Thunder

Game 5 winners have determined the series victors most of the time in NBA history. The Game 5 winners have won 82% of the time in a seven-game series.

The Spurs’ only chance to win the series is to sweep the next two games.

Game 6 will be in San Antonio on Thursday, May 28. If they secure a victory at home, they will go back to Oklahoma City for Game 7.