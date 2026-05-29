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NBA World Reacts As Spurs Force Game 7 Vs Thunder

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SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - MAY 24: Stephon Castle #5 and Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs celebrate during the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Four of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Frost Bank Center on May 24, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The San Antonio Spurs put on a show in Game 6, pummeling the OKC Thunder, 118-91, to force Game 7 in the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night. 

The Spurs took early and never looked back, zooming to a 32-13 third-quarter storm to take control for the rest of the way.

With the Spurs’ win, the Western Conference Finals will have a Game 7 for the first time since the 2018 edition between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets

NBA Fans React As Western Conference Finals Go To Game 7

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, Wemby, Spurs vs Thunder Game 6, Spurs Game 6

GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – MAY 15: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs celebrates during the second quarter of a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game Six of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Target Center on May 15, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

NBA fans showed excitement as the tightly-contested series is set to go down to a Game 7 in Oklahoma City. 

@malcxlmflex: This series is so fascinating. i just saw the spurs blow out OKC and I feel like it means absolutely nothing going into game 7

@az_obi: Wemby is quite literally refusing to let this season end on his home floor. 💀👽 ​The defense, the transition blocks, the momentum-shifting buckets… he is single-handedly forcing a Game 7. Absolute cinema in San Antonio right now. 🍿

@ItsMeRhei75XD: I HOPE IN GAME 7 WOULD BE AS CINEMATIC AS IT WAS TO FINALLY PUT THE SPURS INTO THE FINALS INSTEAD OF OKC 😭💢🔥💯

@PlaycallVincent: This very well may just come down the fact that game 7 is OKC. Either way it’s been fun but irritating series for the Spurs, Thunder, Fans and Discussions. I’ll be glad when it’s over and I’ll give the Thunder their respect either way. Insane team

Other fans believed it was only fitting for this series to have a Game 7, considering the magnitude of the two teams. 

@chris155223: It’s only right this series goes to Game 7 idc if we’ve gotten back and forth blowouts both teams are gonna give it their all and give us a classic Game 7 I can’t wait

@LeeJohn_BNS: I hope Spurs and Thunder both come ready for Game 7. None of this blow out shit.

@nelliextine: Would love a Game 7 Classic, maybe another OT like Game 1. But my heart is telling me it’ll be a blow out.

@CoopsBurner_: Whichever team wins game 7, I’ll switch my pfp to a random player on their roster for a month

New York Knicks Await Game 7 Winner Between Spurs And Thunder

Jalen Brunson

GettyJalen Brunson and the New York Knicks will face the winner of the Spurs-Thunder Game 7.

The winner of the Spurs and the Thunder in Game 7 will be facing the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals.

The Knicks swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals to have an eight-day lead time for the finals. The Knicks will be playing in their first NBA Finals since 1999. 

Whichever team wins Game 7 of the West Finals will have the home court advantage in the NBA Finals against the Knicks. 

At the meantime, the Knicks will have to wait for Game 7 on Saturday, May 30, at the Payco Center in Oklahoma City. 

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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NBA World Reacts As Spurs Force Game 7 Vs Thunder

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