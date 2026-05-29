NBA World Reacts As Spurs Force Game 7 Vs Thunder

The San Antonio Spurs put on a show in Game 6, pummeling the OKC Thunder, 118-91, to force Game 7 in the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night.

The Spurs took early and never looked back, zooming to a 32-13 third-quarter storm to take control for the rest of the way.

With the Spurs’ win, the Western Conference Finals will have a Game 7 for the first time since the 2018 edition between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets.

On time… on target 🎯 San Antonio closing in on forcing a Game 7 on Saturday! https://t.co/w11zsD3Iyh pic.twitter.com/PF9vpxUbDK — NBA (@NBA) May 29, 2026

NBA Fans React As Western Conference Finals Go To Game 7

NBA fans showed excitement as the tightly-contested series is set to go down to a Game 7 in Oklahoma City.

@malcxlmflex: This series is so fascinating. i just saw the spurs blow out OKC and I feel like it means absolutely nothing going into game 7

@az_obi: Wemby is quite literally refusing to let this season end on his home floor. 💀👽 ​The defense, the transition blocks, the momentum-shifting buckets… he is single-handedly forcing a Game 7. Absolute cinema in San Antonio right now. 🍿

@ItsMeRhei75XD: I HOPE IN GAME 7 WOULD BE AS CINEMATIC AS IT WAS TO FINALLY PUT THE SPURS INTO THE FINALS INSTEAD OF OKC 😭💢🔥💯

@PlaycallVincent: This very well may just come down the fact that game 7 is OKC. Either way it’s been fun but irritating series for the Spurs, Thunder, Fans and Discussions. I’ll be glad when it’s over and I’ll give the Thunder their respect either way. Insane team

Other fans believed it was only fitting for this series to have a Game 7, considering the magnitude of the two teams.

@chris155223: It’s only right this series goes to Game 7 idc if we’ve gotten back and forth blowouts both teams are gonna give it their all and give us a classic Game 7 I can’t wait

@LeeJohn_BNS: I hope Spurs and Thunder both come ready for Game 7. None of this blow out shit.

@nelliextine: Would love a Game 7 Classic, maybe another OT like Game 1. But my heart is telling me it’ll be a blow out.

@CoopsBurner_: Whichever team wins game 7, I’ll switch my pfp to a random player on their roster for a month

New York Knicks Await Game 7 Winner Between Spurs And Thunder

The winner of the Spurs and the Thunder in Game 7 will be facing the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals.

The Knicks swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals to have an eight-day lead time for the finals. The Knicks will be playing in their first NBA Finals since 1999.

Whichever team wins Game 7 of the West Finals will have the home court advantage in the NBA Finals against the Knicks.

At the meantime, the Knicks will have to wait for Game 7 on Saturday, May 30, at the Payco Center in Oklahoma City.