NBA World Reacts to Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren’s Heated Game 5 Moment

The Oklahoma City Thunder moved one win away from the NBA Finals with a 127-114 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night, but much of the postgame discussion centered around a heated moment between Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren.

During a timeout in the second half, Wembanyama shoulder-barged Holmgren as the two young stars crossed paths near the bench area. The exchange quickly caught attention on social media, particularly because of Thunder forward Jaylin Williams’ reaction after witnessing the contact.

NBC broadcaster Mike Tirico highlighted the moment during the broadcast.

“This was as the timeout was called,” Tirico said. “And watch Jaylin Williams. ‘Hey, wait a minute. I saw that. You’re gonna play like that?’”

The interaction added another chapter to a growing rivalry between two of the NBA’s most highly regarded young big men as Oklahoma City took a 3-2 series lead heading into Game 6 in San Antonio.

NBA Fans React to Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren Rivalry

The moment between Wembanyama and Holmgren generated widespread reaction online from NBA fans and media accounts.

One fan wrote: “Wemby bumping Chet like that and Jaylin Williams face looking straight terrified had me dying man. You could see the ‘not on my watch’ energy for half a second before he realized nobody was swinging. This rivalry’s got real bite now, those two are gonna be throwing elbows for the next decade easy.”

Another added: “This the type of stuff we need! Bring back intensity, bring back teams remembering who they lost to so they build up and get ready to face them next year instead of chasing money in free agency! Let’s bring back 2000s NBA play.”

Several reactions focused on the matchup’s long-term potential.

“Wemby vs Chet will be one of the greatest rivalries for years to come,” one fan posted.

Another wrote: “Chet and Wembanyama will feed nations in terms of rivalries in the years.”

Basketball-focused social media accounts also reacted to the exchange.

Hater Report posted: “Yeah Victor Wembanyama really does HATE Chet Holmgren LMAOOOO.”

Hoop Central wrote: “Victor Wembanyama bumps into Chet Holmgren. Jaylin Williams reaction is priceless.”

The tension came after a difficult night offensively for Wembanyama. The Spurs star finished with a series-low 20 points on 4-for-15 shooting while missing all five of his three-point attempts.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 32 points and nine assists as the Thunder moved within one win of reaching the NBA Finals for a second consecutive season.

Chet Holmgren and Spurs Address Victor Wembanyama’s Frustration

After the game, Analyst Tracy McGrady asked Holmgren whether he viewed Wembanyama as a long-term rival.

“The way I see it, when you’re in it, you have to look at it as Thunder vs Spurs,” Holmgren said. “We’re trying to win these games. They’re trying to win these games. That’s how you have to attack it.”

Wembanyama did not speak to reporters after the loss. A Spurs spokesperson later confirmed that the All-Star center would not be made available to the media.

San Antonio coach Mitch Johnson acknowledged afterward that the Spurs need more offensive production from their franchise player moving forward.

“He’s got to take more than 15 shots,” Johnson said. “Even with the [12] free throws, he’s going to have to score more than 20 points for sure.”

Johnson also credited Oklahoma City’s defense for limiting Wembanyama’s rhythm throughout the game.

“OKC did a good job. We’ve got to do a better job,” Johnson said. “Even when we had advantages, we just didn’t make simple plays and take advantage of the opportunity.”

Spurs guard Stephon Castle also discussed the attention Wembanyama has faced defensively during the series.

“I think they send so many bodies towards him, it’s hard at times,” Castle said. “I think he just wants to make the right play and wants to win.”

The series now shifts back to San Antonio for Game 6, where the Spurs will attempt to avoid elimination and extend what has quickly become one of the NBA’s most talked-about postseason rivalries.