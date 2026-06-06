NBA World Rips Victor Wembanyama After Costly Mistakes in Spurs-Knicks Game 2

The 2026 NBA Finals has already given us everything. Drama, comebacks, late-game madness, and a finish that had everyone online losing their minds within seconds of the final buzzer.

Victor Wembanyama missed a jumper as time expired, and the Knicks won 105-104, extending their win streak to 13 straight. No team in NBA Finals history has ever come back from an 0-2 deficit after losing the first two games at home. San Antonio is now in historic trouble.

NBA Fans React to Victor Wembanyama’s Late-Game Collapse in Game 2

Fans across social media let it rip the moment the buzzer sounded, and the takes came fast.

@NBA_NewYork pointed out the series stat line: “Wemby under a minute to play. Game 1: Dribbles off foot. Game 2: Passes to teammate’s back, fouls Brunson who breaks tie, misses open go-ahead at buzzer.”

@LawMurrayTheNU broke down his final 30 seconds: “Victor Wembanyama’s final 30 seconds: missed 2-for-1 shot, live ball turnover with game tied, foul on Brunson (go-ahead NY FT), missed game-winning FG.”

@BrickCenter summed up the moment bluntly: “WEMBY JUST THREW THE GAME AWAY.”

@BrettSiegelNBA posted the closing-seconds timeline: “The Knicks survive the Spurs’ comeback and go up 2-0 in the 2026 NBA Finals, their 13th straight win. No team in NBA Finals history has ever come back from an 0-2 deficit after losing the first two games at home.”

@jschwartz115 captured the final video of the night: “The final Wemby miss. Knicks lead 2-0 heading home.”

@mistertdnyk went straight for the legacy angle: “Best player in the world,” with a Knicks in 4 graphic attached.

@Hero_Of_The_Day had a more pointed take: “He can’t score so he panics, jumps in the air, and pretends to be hit because he can only score at the free-throw line. Melting down on the biggest stage after getting Jordan hype.”

What Went Wrong for Wembanyama Down the Stretch

Well,​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Wembanyama was performaing good at this game, right? It was in the third quarter that he attacked most fiercely, scoring 22 points on 8-for-14 shooting and adding 7 rebounds. Besides, he was the one who scored the Spurs’ first lead of the fourth quarter. However, in the last 30 ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌seconds,

He turned the ball over on an outlet pass, then fouled Jalen Brunson, who hit the go-ahead free throw to make it 105-104. Wembanyama got the ball back for one final shot and missed. Game over.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Spurs put together a spectacular 14-0 run in the final minutes of the fourth quarter to tie the game and get the Frost Bank Center buzzing the atmosphere. They had the crowd, the momentum, and their prime player in possession. Yet it was still not sufficient.

In Game 1, Wembanyama shot just 6-for-21 and committed six turnovers. Now in Game 2, it was the clutch mistakes that cost them most. The talent is not in question. The late-game execution is.

Now the series will be in Madison Square Garden with the Knicks leading 2-0, and the enthusiastic crowd will celebrate the Knicks. Spurs have no chance for mistakes, and Wembanyama will get a new challenge in the crucial ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌moments.