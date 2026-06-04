New Victor Wembanyama Concern Emerges After Spurs’ Game 1 Loss Vs Knicks

Victor Wembanyama could not put the San Antonio Spurs on his shoulders late in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks. Wembanyama missed crucial baskets late in the game as the Spurs allowed the come-from-behind win in Game 1.

One concern emerged from the game, per NBA analyst Nick Wright. According to him, Wembanyama is not spooked by the moment, but instead too exhausted to get the quality looks that give the Spurs a chance late in the game.

“Victor Wembanyama has been running on a quarter tank since the double overtime game. And that was seven games ago,” Wright said in his What’s Wright podcast. “What that and this is the tax of and I’ve been banging his drum, I know I’m right. Him going 49 minutes when headed into these playoffs, he had, I think, only gone above 40 twice in his career, and never above 43. All you have to do is look at what his shot profile has looked like since that game.”

Nick Wright says he don’t think Wemby was spooked by the moment, it’s something more concerning he’s exhausted: “Victor Wembanyama has been running on a quarter tank since the double overtime game. And that was 7 games ago. What that and this is the tax of and I’ve been banging… https://t.co/yrb9hXHTkD pic.twitter.com/a6GOH5PWTf — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) June 4, 2026

Wembanyama played 38 minutes in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, putting up 26 points, on 6 of 21 shooting from the field, and 12 of 13 from the free-throw line. Wembanyama also had 12 rebounds, two assists, and three blocks, albeit on six turnovers.

Wembanyama averaged 37.7 minutes per game in the seven-game Western Conference Finals that included a double overtime game in Game 1 against the OKC Thunder.

The 7-foot-5 center also had a three-way lead time for the NBA Finals after dispatching the Thunder in Game 7, following a highly physical series of games.

Meanwhile, the Knicks had eight days to prepare for the NBA Finals after sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Victor Wembanyama Vows To Figure The Knicks Out

Game 1 showed the Knicks’ defensive approach against Wembanyama. It disrupted the Spurs star, especially late in the game, but he vowed to figure it all out once he settles into the series.

According to Wembanyama, he was warned by Spurs’ head coach Mitch Johnson about a possible new approach to defend him in Game 1.

“Every team guards differently. I’m going to figure it out. I was bad tonight. It’s not more complicated than that,” Wembanyama said.

“We had the momentum until late in that game. That’s why I said we let that one go. It’s almost not like I have anything to figure out. It’s almost like I have to play normal, not even good [in Game 2]. It’s just [about] doing the right things enough.”

Wemby Not Worried

Wemby added that he is the least worried about the Spurs, despite going down 1-0 against the Knicks, which now rides a 12-game winning streak.

“When we play bad, when I play bad, is when we shoot ourselves in the foot. This is why I’m not worried. We’re going to be so much better. I’m going to be so much better,” he said.

The Spurs have to win Game 2 to avoid a 0-2 deficit before the series shifts to New York, where rabid Knicks fans are expected to swarm the Spurs.

Game 2 will be on Friday, June 5, in San Antonio.