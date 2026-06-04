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New Victor Wembanyama Concern Emerges After Spurs’ Game 1 Loss Vs Knicks

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Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs looks on during the fourth quarter of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Five of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Paycom Center on May 26, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Victor Wembanyama could not put the San Antonio Spurs on his shoulders late in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks. Wembanyama missed crucial baskets late in the game as the Spurs allowed the come-from-behind win in Game 1.

One concern emerged from the game, per NBA analyst Nick Wright. According to him, Wembanyama is not spooked by the moment, but instead too exhausted to get the quality looks that give the Spurs a chance late in the game. 

“Victor Wembanyama has been running on a quarter tank since the double overtime game. And that was seven games ago,” Wright said in his What’s Wright podcast. “What that and this is the tax of and I’ve been banging his drum, I know I’m right. Him going 49 minutes when headed into these playoffs, he had, I think, only gone above 40 twice in his career, and never above 43. All you have to do is look at what his shot profile has looked like since that game.”

Wembanyama played 38 minutes in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, putting up 26 points, on 6 of 21 shooting from the field, and 12 of 13 from the free-throw line. Wembanyama also had 12 rebounds, two assists, and three blocks, albeit on six turnovers. 

Wembanyama averaged 37.7 minutes per game in the seven-game Western Conference Finals that included a double overtime game in Game 1 against the OKC Thunder

The 7-foot-5 center also had a three-way lead time for the NBA Finals after dispatching the Thunder in Game 7, following a highly physical series of games. 

Meanwhile, the Knicks had eight days to prepare for the NBA Finals after sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals. 

Victor Wembanyama Vows To Figure The Knicks Out

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GettyVictor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks in Game One of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 03, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas.

Game 1 showed the Knicks’ defensive approach against Wembanyama. It disrupted the Spurs star, especially late in the game, but he vowed to figure it all out once he settles into the series. 

According to Wembanyama, he was warned by Spurs’ head coach Mitch Johnson about a possible new approach to defend him in Game 1. 

“Every team guards differently. I’m going to figure it out. I was bad tonight. It’s not more complicated than that,” Wembanyama said. 

“We had the momentum until late in that game. That’s why I said we let that one go. It’s almost not like I have anything to figure out. It’s almost like I have to play normal, not even good [in Game 2]. It’s just [about] doing the right things enough.”

Wemby Not Worried

Victor Wembanyama

GettyWemby is the least worried after Game 1 loss.

Wemby added that he is the least worried about the Spurs, despite going down 1-0 against the Knicks, which now rides a 12-game winning streak. 

“When we play bad, when I play bad, is when we shoot ourselves in the foot. This is why I’m not worried. We’re going to be so much better. I’m going to be so much better,” he said. 

The Spurs have to win Game 2 to avoid a 0-2 deficit before the series shifts to New York, where rabid Knicks fans are expected to swarm the Spurs. 

Game 2 will be on Friday, June 5, in San Antonio. 

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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New Victor Wembanyama Concern Emerges After Spurs’ Game 1 Loss Vs Knicks

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