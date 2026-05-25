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San Antonio Spurs Now 1-0 When Blessed By Nuns

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SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - MAY 24: Stephon Castle #5 and Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs celebrate during the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Four of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Frost Bank Center on May 24, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The San Antonio Spurs had a heavenly boost in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals as nuns blessed one of their players before dominating the OKC Thunder, 103-82, to tie the series. 

Nuns from the Salesian Sisters of St. John Bosco in San Antonio were in the building during the game. They even blessed and prayed over Luka Kornet, a catholic, during warmups.

The nuns were also cheering the Spurs throughout the game as San Antonio tallied their first win at their home floor in the series. 

Kornet was asked about the nuns’ presence and blessing before the game. Kornet opened up about the moment with a hilarious statement. 

 “1-0. Pretty good results,” Kornet said after the game. 

Kornet played 13 minutes in the game and had six points, three rebounds, and one steal as the Spurs put on a defensive clinic to contain the Thunder. 

The nuns first got viral in the second round of the playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the Spurs’ home games. Now, they returned to see the Spurs’ best performance in the Western Conference Finals after going down 2-1 in the series. 

Nuns’ lore with the San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama got huge news ahead of Game 4 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, furthering his metoric NBA rise.

GettyGame 4 see the nuns bless the Spurs.

The Salesian Sisters of St. John Bosco have been a constant supporter of the Spurs since 2000. In an interview with Sojourner, the nuns said that they were avid fans of the Spurs since Tim Duncan’s prime days. 

“It started about 20 years ago,” Sr. Bernadette Mota said. “We had a couple elder sisters at our provincial house, our retirement house for our sisters who need assisted living. Some of them were born and raised in San Antonio, and anytime there was a game on they would watch it. And they would get very irritated when the game had to be turned off because it was bedtime.”

For them, it is part of their mission to connect with the youth. They have built a connection with former Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich.

“We like watching sports because our mission is with young people and so in order to connect with the youth we need to know what they like. Then we can converse with them and introduce them to who we like: Jesus,” she said. 

“In the past, the sisters who were big die-hard fans, one of them, who has since passed away, was able to build a connection with coach Gregg Popovich. Him and his wife came and visited the convent a couple times just to show their appreciation.”

Game 4 was their first appearance in the series. In Game 3, the Spurs lost by 15 points against the Thunder. 

Series Goes Back to Oklahoma City for Game 5

Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama

GettyGame 5 will be in Oklahoma City.

Game 5 is expected to be a crucial one for both teams as the series becomes virtually a best-of-three. 

Game 5 will be in Oklahoma City, where the Thunder has split their first two games of the series. 

The Thunder has missed Jalen Williams (hamstring) and Ajay Mitchell (calf) in Game 4. It remains to be seen if they will be fielded during the pivotal Game 5. 

Meanwhile, the Spurs played through injuries such as those of De’Aaron Fox (ankle), and Dylan Harper (adductor). 

Game 5 will be on Tuesday, May 26, at the Paycom Center.

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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San Antonio Spurs Now 1-0 When Blessed By Nuns

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