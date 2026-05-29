San Antonio Spurs Get Bad News Before Game 7 vs. Thunder

The San Antonio Spurs got the Game 6 response they needed. They did not get the same respect from oddsmakers before Game 7.

After San Antonio’s 118-91 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder forced a deciding game in the Western Conference Finals, Oklahoma City opened as a 4.5-point favorite for Game 7 on DraftKings, according to the odds board shown by ESPN. The total was listed at 210.5.

That is the bad news for the Spurs: even after a dominant elimination-game performance, San Antonio is still being treated as the underdog heading back to Oklahoma City.

The winner advances to the NBA Finals. The loser’s season ends.

Spurs Still Open as Underdogs vs. Thunder in Game 7

San Antonio did not sneak into Game 7. The Spurs kicked the door open.

Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs with 28 points, 10 rebounds and 3 blocks in Game 6, while San Antonio’s defense overwhelmed the Thunder in a 118-91 win. The Spurs used a 20-0 run in the third quarter, while Oklahoma City missed 14 straight shots and scored just 13 points in the period.

That is what makes the opening line interesting.

The Spurs have momentum. They have the best player in the series operating at an elite level. They just held Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to 15 points on 6-of-18 shooting before the Thunder star sat in the fourth quarter of the blowout.

But the market is still giving Oklahoma City the edge.

Some of that is home court. Some of it is the Thunder’s full-season profile. Some of it is the belief that Game 6 was San Antonio’s best punch, not necessarily the new baseline for the series.

For the Spurs, that creates a clean challenge. They do not need to convince oddsmakers. They need to prove Game 6 can travel.

De’Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper Are Playing Through Injuries

The Spurs’ Game 7 outlook is also complicated by the health of their backcourt.

De’Aaron Fox has been playing through a left pinky injury, though he came off the injury report before Game 4, according to Sports Illustrated’s Spurs on SI. The report noted that the injury had not kept Fox out of the lineup, but it had been something San Antonio managed during the series.

Dylan Harper has also been a key name to watch because of his role in San Antonio’s guard rotation. Harper gave the Spurs a major lift in Game 6, scoring 18 points off the bench as San Antonio’s reserves outscored Oklahoma City’s bench 46-38, according to Reuters.

That bench production was not a small detail. It was one of the biggest reasons San Antonio could turn Game 6 into a rout.

Game 7 may demand even more from Fox and Harper. Oklahoma City is likely to respond with more pressure on the ball, more physicality at the point of attack and a heavier emphasis on making someone other than Wembanyama carry stretches of offense.

For San Antonio, that is where Fox’s burst and Harper’s shot creation matter. If both guards are effective, the Spurs can keep the Thunder from loading up every possession against Wembanyama. If either is limited, Oklahoma City’s defense gets a cleaner target.

Victor Wembanyama’s Stats Have Been on Another Level

The Spurs have one reason to believe the Game 7 line may not tell the whole story: Wembanyama is already doing things no Spurs player has ever done in the postseason.

ESPN Insights noted after Game 6 that Wembanyama recorded his eighth game this postseason with at least 25 points and multiple blocks. Per ESPN’s post, that is the most in a single postseason in Spurs history, surpassing Tim Duncan’s marks from 2005 and 2006.

That is not just a fun franchise stat. It is the clearest reason San Antonio has a real path to winning Game 7.

Wembanyama is not merely scoring. He is shaping both ends of the floor. His early Game 6 burst set the tone, as Reuters noted he hit two 3-pointers and blocked a shot in the opening 90 seconds.

The ESPN Insights note also put Wembanyama’s run in broader NBA context: the most games of 25-plus points and multiple blocks in a single postseason by any player since Shaquille O’Neal had 10 in 2002.

That is the version of Wembanyama the Spurs need in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder are favored. The building will be loud. Oklahoma City will have the benefit of adjustments after getting embarrassed in Game 6.

But San Antonio has Wembanyama, a defense that just swallowed up one of the league’s best offenses and a chance to turn a 4.5-point underdog line into another statement.

Game 6 proved the Spurs could extend the series.

Game 7 will decide whether they can change it completely.