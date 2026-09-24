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Gregg Popovich Marries Wife Of Former Spurs Assistant Coach

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 06: Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs reacts against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on March 06, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Gregg Popovich retired from basketball coaching last season, but he is only starting another phase of his life. 

Longtime San Antonio Spurs head coach Popovich married Mary Barth Budenholzer, the ex-wife of his longtime former assistant coach Mike Budenholzer, on Sept. 16, in a ceremony in Bexar County, Texas.

The news was first reported by TMZ. 

Popovich, who is now 78 years old, was married to his first wife, Erin Popovich, for 40 years until her passing in 2018. On the other hand, Mary and Mike Budenholzer divorced in 2016.

The now-married couple had previously been spotted attending Spurs games together during the 2025-2026 NBA season, when Popovich was still providing his input to the team. 

Who Is Former Popovich Assistant, Mike Budenholzer?

San Antonio Spurs v Phoenix Suns
GettyPHOENIX, AZ – APRIL 25: Assistant coach Mike Budenholzer of the San Antonio Spurs during the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center on April 25, 2012 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Spurs defeated the Suns 110-106. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Budenholzer served as an assistant coach under Popovich with the Spurs from 1996 to 2013, winning four NBA titles together before becoming a head coach elsewhere.

Budenholzer led the Atlanta Hawks to a franchise-record 60-win season in 2015 and their first-ever appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals since the playoff format expanded. Four of his starters were named All-Stars, and Budenholzer won his first NBA Coach of the Year award.

In his first year with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2019, Budenholzer coached Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks to a 60-22 record, earning his second NBA Coach of the Year award.

He then guided the Bucks to their first NBA championship in 50 years, defeating the Phoenix Suns in six games during the 2021 NBA Finals.

He then moved to the Phoenix Suns in 2024, where he coached Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal, before exiting the team after just one season. 

Meanwhile, after his retirement, Popovich leaves a legacy as the all-time winningest head coach in NBA history, defined by 29 seasons at the helm of the  Spurs, five championships, and a standard of team culture in the league. 

Gregg Popovich Still Impacting The Spurs

San Antonio Spurs v Utah Jazz
GettySALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – OCTOBER 31: Head coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs yells to his team during the second half of a game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on October 31, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Gregg Popovich’s impact is still being felt in the Spurs organization as revealed by new head coach Mitch Johnson, who led the squad to the NBA Finals last season. 

According to Johnson, his relationship with Popovich allowed him to listen to feedback from the legendary coach, especially during their playoff run.

Johnson frequently leans on Popovich for advice, asking questions and receiving wisdom, while still enjoying the full autonomy to lead and coach the team in his own authentic way.

“Yeah, my relationship with Pop, the dynamic is/has changed with the roles we’re in now, but the relationship has stayed the same in terms of feedback, discussion, challenging each other, supporting each other, me asking him a lot of questions, him giving me a lot of wisdom,” said Johnson at NBA Finals media day. 

“It’s not lost onto me the impact he’s had, while also empowering me to be myself.”

Last season, the Spurs advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014, when Popovich won his last NBA championship. 

The team is now led by Victor Wembanyama, De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper. Spurs are expected to be one of the top contenders next season once more. 

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Gregg Popovich Marries Wife Of Former Spurs Assistant Coach

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