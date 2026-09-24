Gregg Popovich Marries Wife Of Former Spurs Assistant Coach

Gregg Popovich retired from basketball coaching last season, but he is only starting another phase of his life.

Longtime San Antonio Spurs head coach Popovich married Mary Barth Budenholzer, the ex-wife of his longtime former assistant coach Mike Budenholzer, on Sept. 16, in a ceremony in Bexar County, Texas.

The news was first reported by TMZ.

Popovich, who is now 78 years old, was married to his first wife, Erin Popovich, for 40 years until her passing in 2018. On the other hand, Mary and Mike Budenholzer divorced in 2016.

The now-married couple had previously been spotted attending Spurs games together during the 2025-2026 NBA season, when Popovich was still providing his input to the team.

Who Is Former Popovich Assistant, Mike Budenholzer?

Budenholzer served as an assistant coach under Popovich with the Spurs from 1996 to 2013, winning four NBA titles together before becoming a head coach elsewhere.

Budenholzer led the Atlanta Hawks to a franchise-record 60-win season in 2015 and their first-ever appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals since the playoff format expanded. Four of his starters were named All-Stars, and Budenholzer won his first NBA Coach of the Year award.

In his first year with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2019, Budenholzer coached Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks to a 60-22 record, earning his second NBA Coach of the Year award.

He then guided the Bucks to their first NBA championship in 50 years, defeating the Phoenix Suns in six games during the 2021 NBA Finals.

He then moved to the Phoenix Suns in 2024, where he coached Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal, before exiting the team after just one season.

Meanwhile, after his retirement, Popovich leaves a legacy as the all-time winningest head coach in NBA history, defined by 29 seasons at the helm of the Spurs, five championships, and a standard of team culture in the league.

Gregg Popovich Still Impacting The Spurs

Gregg Popovich’s impact is still being felt in the Spurs organization as revealed by new head coach Mitch Johnson, who led the squad to the NBA Finals last season.

According to Johnson, his relationship with Popovich allowed him to listen to feedback from the legendary coach, especially during their playoff run.

Johnson frequently leans on Popovich for advice, asking questions and receiving wisdom, while still enjoying the full autonomy to lead and coach the team in his own authentic way.

“Yeah, my relationship with Pop, the dynamic is/has changed with the roles we’re in now, but the relationship has stayed the same in terms of feedback, discussion, challenging each other, supporting each other, me asking him a lot of questions, him giving me a lot of wisdom,” said Johnson at NBA Finals media day.

“It’s not lost onto me the impact he’s had, while also empowering me to be myself.”

Last season, the Spurs advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014, when Popovich won his last NBA championship.

The team is now led by Victor Wembanyama, De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper. Spurs are expected to be one of the top contenders next season once more.