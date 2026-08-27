Spurs First-Round Duo Face Uncertain Roles Alongside Victor Wembanyama

The San Antonio Spurs made multiple moves during the 2026 NBA Draft to strengthen a frontcourt built around Victor Wembanyama.

With the No. 20 overall pick, San Antonio selected Kentucky big man Jayden Quaintance, taking a long-term swing on a highly rated prospect whose upside remains significant despite an injury-hit college career.

The Spurs then traded up for the No. 26 pick to select UConn center Tarris Reed Jr. San Antonio sent out the No. 35 selection, which became Trevon Brazile, along with two additional second-round picks to complete the deal.

Despite investing heavily in the two big men, the Spurs could take a patient approach with both rookies as they adjust to the professional level.

San Antonio Spurs Expected to Take Patient Approach With Quaintance

Bleacher Report analyst Jonathan Wasserman believes Quaintance is unlikely to feature during the 2026-27 season.

The 19-year-old suffered a torn ACL during his freshman season at Arizona State and underwent knee surgery in March 2025.

His recovery continued after transferring to Kentucky, where he appeared in just four games during the 2025-26 campaign as the program carefully managed his return.

“San Antonio Spurs fans shouldn’t expect to see Jayden Quaintance in 2026-27,” Wasserman wrote. “He still hasn’t fully recovered from a 2025 ACL tear. And after playing just four games for Kentucky and undergoing another procedure this summer, the Spurs will likely take it extremely slow with the 19-year-old.”

“When he does return, he’ll be out there for his incredible physical profile for finishing and shot-blocking. Any skills he’s able to develop and add will ultimately be viewed as an unexpected bonus.”

Wasserman believes that whenever Quaintance is cleared to return, whether this season or next, he could spend time developing with the Austin Spurs in the G League.

Such assignments would give the young big man an opportunity to rebuild his conditioning and regain game rhythm without immediately facing the demands of an NBA rotation.

Given Quaintance’s age and long-term potential, San Antonio has little reason to rush his recovery. The priority will be ensuring he can return at full strength and resume the development interrupted by his knee injury.

Tarris Reed Jr. Could Compete for Spurs Rotation Role

Reed appears to have a clearer path toward NBA minutes, although Wasserman believes the former UConn center could also spend stretches in the G League.

The 23-year-old should have opportunities to compete for backup minutes behind Wembanyama in certain situations, with Luke Kornet providing an established option in the immediate center rotation.

“A physical interior scorer and smart post passer, Reed can give the Spurs a different look from Wembanyama or even Luke Kornet,” Wasserman added.

“The lack of shooting or ball-handling could make Reed look predictable early, and his athletic limitations could result in more contested shots compared to college. Reed figures to go through stretches where he’s not in the rotation, which could lead to random G League stints throughout the season.”

Reed spent his first two collegiate seasons at Michigan before transferring to UConn ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

Across 35 games as a senior, he averaged 14.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.0 blocks while shooting an efficient 60.7% from the field.

During his time in Storrs, Reed developed into a legitimate NBA prospect, averaging 3.2 offensive rebounds per game while showcasing the physicality, motor and interior presence that could translate well to San Antonio’s frontcourt.

As an older rookie, Reed may not possess the same developmental ceiling as Quaintance, but he arrives with considerably more experience. After 136 collegiate appearances across two major programs, he could be better positioned to contribute immediately if an opportunity emerges in the Spurs’ rotation.