Who Are The Referees For Game 6 of Thunder-Spurs Western Conference Finals?

The OKC Thunder has a chance to close out what has been a thrilling Western Conference Finals series against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 6 on Thursday night, May 28.

Game 6 will be happening inside San Antonio’s Frost Bank Center, which is expected to be filled with Spurs fans once more.

Officiating has continuously been a hot topic in the series, with some fan bases believing that the officials have been leaning toward a certain squad in almost every game.

With that, here are the referees for Game 6 of Thunder-Spurs Western Conference Finals.

Referees for Game 6 Between Thunder And Spurs

The officials for Game 6 are: Zach Zarba (crew chief), James Williams (referee), Tyler Ford (umpire), and Gediminas Petraitis (alternate).

Zarba has refereed over 1100 regular-season games and officiated over 100 playoff games since entering the league in 2004.

Williams, perhaps, is the most familiar name among the bunch. Williams has worked 56 playoff games, including four NBA Finals games.

Meanwhile, Ford has officiated 463 regular-season games and 31 playoff games.

These referees will be crucial in Game 6, where the Thunder has a chance to book a return ticket to the NBA Finals or the Spurs could force a Game 7 in Oklahoma City.

Thunder Head Coach Reflects on Roller Coaster Western Conference Series

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault knew the series would not be easy for the team, considering the Spurs’ 4-1 record against them in the regular season.

He also anticipated the emotional roller coaster the series could bring. After Game 5, he reflected on the highs and lows of the series and how the Thunder navigated through them.

“It’s a playoff series,” he said. “If you look at any playoff series that goes to six games, at least, there’s going to be some tough games. We had a tough game the other night. This team does a great job of just coming back in the next day in a very neutral way, taking whatever the lessons are, applying them forward and getting into the next opportunity.”

The Thunder controlled the tempo of Game 5, never allowing the Spurs to cruise to any momentum-shifting run.

They have to do it again in Game 6, where the rabid Spurs fans have shown that they can be disruptive in the Thunder’s rhythm.

Spurs Need To Be ‘A Lot Better’

On the other hand, the Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson admitted that the team played subpar in Game 5. He hopes to bring the best version of the Spurs in Game 6 in front of their home crowd.

“It just felt like it was a little bit of everything in terms of we did not put ourselves in position enough to be successful on each possession,” Johnson said. “And so, to beat a team of this caliber, in their building, with the stakes, we’ll need to be a lot better to give yourself a chance.”

The Spurs have up 40 points in the second quarter of Game 5, as the Thunder gained control to take over the game.

Tip-off for Game 6 will be at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time.