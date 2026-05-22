Referees, Injuries, And More About Spurs-Thunder Game 3 of West Finals

The San Antonio Spurs will be hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder for the first time in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Friday night.

The series has been a barnburner so far, with the first game ending in double overtime that went in favor of the Spurs, before a thrilling Game 2 that saw the Thunder bounce back to tie the series at 1-1.

Game 3 will be the first game that will be held in San Antonio. Here is everything you need to know about the game.

Referees for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals

Officiating has been one of the biggest subplots in the series. Many have seen clips of physical plays from both teams in the first two games of the series, with some criticizing questionable calls and lambasting the difference-making no-calls.

For Game 3, the people who will blow the whistle are Marc Davis (crew chief), Courtney Kirkland (referee), Justin Van Duyne (umpire), and Brent Barnaky (alternate).

Among those that will be emphasized by fans in the game is how the Thunder will guard Victor Wembanyama. In Game 2, the Thunder used Isaiah Hartenstein as Wembanyama’s primary defender. Hartenstein was constantly jostling for position with the Spurs’ superstar en route to the win, triggering fans to scrutinize the physicality Wemby received.

Additionally, fans will also be curious about how many whistles MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets in San Antonio.

In Game 2, both teams committed 21 fouls.

Injuries Pile Up Ahead of Game 3

The Spurs have two crucial players on the injury report ahead of Game 3.

Firstly, De’Aaron Fox remains questionable for the game due to a high right ankle sprain, which has caused him to miss the first two games of the series.

Fox battled through the injury late in the second-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but re-aggravated it before the Western Conference Finals.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Fox will be a game-time decision for the Spurs.

The Spurs will also see if Dylan Harper can go for the game, as he nurses an adductor injury, which put him out of action late in Game 2.

If the two would not play, the Spurs will have to lean on Stephon Castle as their primary point guard, on top of third-string guard Jordan McLaughlin. Castle has struggled with taking care of the ball in the series, committing 20 turnovers in two games.

On the Thunder’s side, they are expected to miss Jalen Williams, who was taken out of Game 2 after re-aggravating his left hamstring injury in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, Ajay Mitchell is not on the injury report for Game 3, despite hurting his quad late in the fourth quarter of Game 2. Mitchell is expected to fill Williams’ starting role, just like he did against the LA Lakers in the second round.

How To Watch Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals?

Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals will be broadcast via NBC and Peacock.

Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time and 7:30 p.m. CST. It will be happening inside the Frostbank Center in San Antonio.

The winner of Game 3 will have a 2-1 series lead before Game 4 in San Antonio.