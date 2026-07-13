Spurs Hidden Gem Flashes Major Upside in Summer League Win

The San Antonio Spurs have endured an up-and-down Summer League campaign, but their form appears to be turning a corner.

After going 0-3 at the California Classic in San Francisco and dropping their opening game in Las Vegas, the Spurs have responded with back-to-back victories.

San Antonio defeated both the New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks over the weekend, with Carter Bryant starring against New York.

On Sunday, however, another player stepped into the spotlight.

San Antonio Spurs Guard RJ Davis Shines in Summer League Win

With Bryant rested on the second night of a back-to-back, RJ Davis took control, leading the Spurs with 20 points in 28 minutes against the Bucks.

It was not Davis’ most efficient shooting performance, as he finished 6-of-16 from the field and 2-of-7 from three-point range.

Still, the 24-year-old made his impact felt across the floor, adding one rebound, three assists, two steals, and just one turnover while finishing with a game-best plus-22 plus-minus.

Across six Summer League appearances, spanning both the California Classic and Las Vegas, Davis is averaging 12.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.0 steal per game.

He has shot 37.3% from the field, 25.0% from beyond the arc, and 55.6% from the free-throw line.

For many Spurs fans, Davis may still be an unfamiliar name, but he enters his second professional season with considerable momentum.

Last season, he emerged as one of the standout performers for the Los Angeles Lakers‘ G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.

Across 49 appearances, including 41 starts, Davis averaged 18.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.3 combined steals and blocks while shooting 46.9% from the field and an outstanding 42.4% from three-point range.

He also played a key role in South Bay’s late-season surge, helping the team put together a franchise-record 12-game winning streak before making a deep postseason run.

Davis Continues Building Momentum After Breakout Rookie Year

Davis eclipsed the 30-point mark four times during his rookie campaign, highlighted by a career-high 45-point performance against the Salt Lake City Stars in January.

During that outing, he shot 15-of-22 from the field, buried six three-pointers, and added five rebounds, eight assists, one steal, and two blocks.

Despite standing just six feet tall, Davis also displayed impressive defensive instincts, recording multiple blocks in six different games, including a three-block performance against the Santa Cruz Warriors.

His most complete performance came in another win over Salt Lake City, when he posted a 30-point triple-double with 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

As the season progressed, Davis’ confidence and consistency continued to grow, earning him a place in the G League Next Up tournament during NBA All-Star Weekend.

He remains one of the most intriguing guards outside the NBA, possessing the offensive creativity and two-way upside to become a significant contributor wherever his career takes him.

While earning a place on San Antonio’s regular-season roster remains a difficult task, a move to the Austin Spurs in the G League appears to be a realistic pathway.

If Davis is not signed to a two-way contract, the Spurs would first need to acquire his returning G League rights from the Lakers, a routine offseason transaction that regularly occurs around the league.

For now, Davis is doing exactly what he set out to accomplish this summer, strengthening his case for the next opportunity while continuing to prove he belongs on the NBA radar.