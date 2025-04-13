Spurs Landed as Dark Horse Bidder for 3-Time All-Star

T he San Antonio Spurs could form a Big 3 in the offseason as they are one of the four potential landing spots floated for three-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal if he part ways with the Phoenix Suns this summer.

John Gambodoro, the longtime Sports Radio Talk Show host of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix, said “that there’s a zero percent chance that Bradley Beal comes back” to the Suns next season.

“And I truly believe that, you know me, if I go out on a limb, on something I’m probably doing it for a reason,” Gambodoro said on “Burns and Gambo” show on Saturday, April 13. “I don’t see a scenario in which Bradley Beal can come back.”

Beal has two years and $111 million remaining in his five-year, $251 million contract. The Suns tried to trade him this season to land Jimmy Butler but Beal has a no-trade clause.

“I don’t believe you could trade [Beal],” Gambodoro added. “I think you go to the offseason and you try before to agree to any type of buyout or anything like that.”

However, buying him out is easier said than done because of the large money owed to him. But if and when the Suns find a way to get rid of Beal, he’s still a former three-time NBA All-Star guard who just didn’t fit next to two ball-dominant stars in Phoenix.

Bradley Beal’s Fit in San Antonio

Despite his clunky fit next to Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, Beal still averaged 17.0 points on a 50/39/80 shooting split, 3.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds and a team-best 1.1 steals in 32.1 minutes.

“I’ll take that guy for $15 million,” Gambodoro said. “I spoke with somebody in the NBA last night, and I was like, ‘Okay, let’s talk about where he’s going to go.’ He said, Miami, Denver, Golden State, possibly San Antonio. And this is somebody that’s in the know, and that’s what he said to me, Miami and Denver, two teams that he could go to if there was ever a buyout.

“He said also to keep your eye on Golden State and maybe the Spurs, depending on the next coach, because for the new salary — $15, $20 million a year, you could withstand Bradley Beal missing 20 games with injuries. You can’t withstand it when you’re losing a guy making $40, $50 million a year that’s going to go out. But for a $15, $20 million guy, and any team that gets Bradley Beal, can make an argument that he’d be a better fit for that team than the Suns in Phoenix.”

Beal could come in as the Spurs’ third scoring option behind the dynamic tandem of De’Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama. But adding Beal could also impact the growth of NBA Rookie of the Year frontrunner Stephon Castle.

Gregg Popovich’s Uncertain Future

Spurs longtime head coach Gregg Popovich has an uncertain future after suffering a mild stroke in November.

The 76-year-old Popovich announced in February that he is no longer returning this season.

“I’ve decided not to return to the sidelines this season,” Popovich said via a statement. “[Interim coach] Mitch Johnson and his staff have done a wonderful job and the resolve and professionalism the players have shown, sticking together during a challenging season, has been outstanding. I will continue to focus on my health with the hope that I can return to coaching in the future.”

Johnson filled in admirably despite losing Wembanyama (deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder) and later on Fox (left-hand surgery) to season-ending injuries.

The Spurs are 22-30 since Johnson took over as the interim coach.

Whoever is the Spurs coach next season will make the determination if Beal would be a good fit, that is if the Suns buy him out.