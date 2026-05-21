Sports Doctor Casts Doubt on De’Aaron Fox Before Critical Game 3

San Antonio Spurs star De’Aaron Fox is suddenly facing new questions before Game 3 of the Western Conference finals after a prominent sports doctor cast doubt on the severity and short-term impact of his high ankle sprain.

Fox has missed both games of the series against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a right high ankle sprain, and his status for Friday’s Game 3 remains unresolved as San Antonio prepares to host the first home game of the series, tied 1-1. Fox was officially labeled a game-time decision after ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the star guard is dealing with a high ankle sprain, an injury widely considered more difficult to manage than a standard ankle sprain because of the pain and mobility limitations it can create during lateral movement and explosive cuts.

Sports Doc Sounds Off on Fox’s Sprain

Dr. Evan Jeffries, a Doctor of Physical Therapy who tracks NBA injuries under the handle @GameInjuryDoc on X, noted that Fox is dealing with a high ankle sprain, a designation that comes with a higher level of seriousness than a standard ankle injury.

“High ankle sprains are much harder to deal with pain than lower ankle,” Jeffries wrote. The critical question heading into Friday, he added, is whether Fox will “be able to produce all on-court movements without discomfort prior to the game.”

Charania reported Wednesday that Fox was expected to miss his second straight game due to the sprain. Fox also sat out Game 1, leaving San Antonio without its primary ball-handler for the entire series so far.

Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson offered little clarity on Fox’s timeline after the Game 2 loss.

“He’s just trying to play every day. It’s a tough injury that he wouldn’t be playing with in the regular season,” Johnson said, according to The Athletic correspondent Jared Weiss. “He had an awkward landing and re-aggravated it, and we just gotta make sure he’s in a place he can compete.”

Spurs Face Growing Injury List Before Game 3

The Fox situation grew more complicated Wednesday night when rookie guard Dylan Harper, who stepped into the starting lineup in Fox’s absence, left Game 2 with a right leg injury in the third quarter and did not return. The Spurs fell 122-113, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander bouncing back from a quiet Game 1 to score 30 points for Oklahoma City and even up the series.

Harper finished with 12 points in 24 minutes before exiting, and Johnson said the 19-year-old would undergo an MRI on Thursday. Per The Athletic‘s Weiss, Harper walked out of the locker room with some discomfort after the game but did not appear severely hobbled. The official NBA injury report for the May 22 contest, posted Thursday at 5 p.m. Eastern Time, listed both franchises as having not yet submitted their reports for Game 3.

Victor Wembanyama recorded 21 points, 17 rebounds, six assists and four blocks for San Antonio in a losing effort. Stephon Castle added 25 points, though his nine turnovers were part of 21 overall for the Spurs — a critical factor in the defeat. Oklahoma City’s reserves outscored San Antonio’s bench 57-25 and held a 27-10 edge in points off turnovers.

San Antonio won Game 1 on the road in double overtime before Oklahoma City tied the Western Conference finals series. The Spurs now have home-court advantage, but the uncertainty surrounding Fox and Harper hangs over Game 3. Tipoff is Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.