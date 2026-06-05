Spurs Receive Bad News After NBA Announces Game 2 Referees vs. Knicks

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ NBA revealed the officials for the second game of the NBA Finals in the match-up between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks.

Among the referees, Spurs fans spotted one name that instantly got their attention: Tony Brothers. Despite Brothers being one of the most experienced referees in the NBA, his selection has brought back the memory of some quite controversial moments that the San Antonio team has had during the Western Conference Finals against Oklahoma City Thunder.

So, good or bad, a lot of Spurs fans will be feeling a bit unsettled as they go to the Game ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌2.

Referees Assigned to Spurs vs. Knicks Game 2

The following are the refs for Game 2 between the Knicks and the Spurs.

Tony Brothers (Crew Chief)

Josh Tiven

Tyler Ford

Mitchell Ervin (Alternate)

Tony​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Brothers is one of the NBA’s most highly honored referees, with a career spanning nearly 20 years of officiating Finals games. Based on his performance evaluations during the season, the league chose him for this year’s Finals crew. Nevertheless, his long experience in the game has not kept him from being one of the most divisive referees in ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌basketball.

Why Spurs Fans Are Concerned About Tony Brothers

The concern is less about a long-term feud with San Antonio and more about what happened during the Spurs’ playoff series against Oklahoma City.

Brothers was the lead official at one of the most disputed games of the Western Conference Finals. In the 5th game, the Spurs were called for significantly more fouls than Oklahoma City, which angered Spurs fans.

The difference in fouls called indeed was the most talked about issue after the Thunder’s win, and a lot of people thought San Antonio was not correctly officiated throughout the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌game.

Another incident that fueled frustration involved Spurs coach Mitch Johnson. During a key sequence in the Thunder series, Johnson reportedly attempted to challenge a call but was ignored before being assessed a technical foul.

The moment quickly spread across social media and further intensified criticism of the officiating crew.

Should Spurs Fans Be Worried?

My view is that Game 2 presents a golden opportunity for Tony Brothers to improve his standing among Spurs fans. The conversations surrounding his officiating during the Oklahoma City series are still fresh, and many supporters will remember the controversial moments that sparked frustration throughout that matchup.

However, there is no evidence that Brothers has any bias against San Antonio, and the Spurs ultimately overcame those challenges to reach the NBA Finals.