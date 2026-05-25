Spurs Carter Bryant Looked Ready to Cry After Mitch Johnson’s Furious Outburst

The San Antonio Spurs are in the Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Game 4 had plenty of basketball drama. But one moment near the end of the third quarter caught everyone’s attention.

Bryant had charged into Thunder big man Jaylin Williams, turning the ball over with the Spurs already leading 72-47 in the third quarter. The score didn’t matter to Johnson, who got on him right away on the sideline at Frost Bank Center.

Mitch Johnson Coaching Carter Bryant Hard in Spurs vs Thunder Game 4

A video shared by @MrBuckBuckNBA on X showed head coach Mitch Johnson giving 20-year-old rookie Carter Bryant a hard time after the mistake, pulling his jersey and screaming at him. Bryant looked like he was on the verge of tears.

Bryant​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ also committed a couple of hard fouls during the match, and Johnson wasn’t happy with him. However, he didn’t bench him; on one hand, it was a trust thing, and on the other hand, the Spurs already had the match well under control. The Spurs won 103-82 and the series is now tied ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌2-2.

Bryant headed to the bench looking shaken, and that’s when Wembanyama walked over, hugged him, and said a few words. It was a quiet moment, but it said a lot about what kind of team San Antonio is building.

Why Victor Wembanyama’s Leadership Matters for the Spurs’ Future

This​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ kind of gesture shows a franchise a lot about its future. Wembanyama didn’t even ask first. He just got up and looked after his teammate before wrapping up his performance with 33 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Johnson has been open about why he coaches Bryant so hard. He expects his young guys to show growth and stop making the same mistakes twice. The tough love is deliberate, not personal.

Bryant was the 14th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft out of Arizona, and averaged 4.2 points and 2.5 rebounds during the regular season. Small numbers, but his defensive impact is what earned him real playoff minutes as a rookie.

Bryant himself has said he sets his sights on being the second-best defender in the world, only conceding that Wembanyama’s skills might be a level too high to reach. Such confidence, coupled with the willingness to be coached, is the reason why Johnson pushes him.

Carter Bryant at 20 years old is experiencing the Western Conference Finals in his first NBA season, with the series now returning to Oklahoma City for Game 5. Being given a hard time by your coach at that point in time is a step in the work, and having Wembanyama there for you when it hurts makes the lesson much more ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌valuable.