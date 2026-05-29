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Spurs Hit With Bad Coaching Development Just Before Game 7

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Spurs C Victor Wembanyama
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MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MAY 10: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs looks on during the first quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game Four of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Target Center on May 10, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

On the eve of the San Antonio Spurs‘ critical Game 7 in the Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, they get hit with some bad news on the coaching front. One of the few NBA head coach openings this offseason is open no longer, as the Orlando Magic have hired Spurs associate head coach Sean Sweeney to be their new head coach, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

A former point guard at Green Bay and St. Thomas (Minnesota) during his college days, Sweeney never played in the NBA. He began his coaching career as a video coordinator with the Nets in 2011 before being promoted to a full assistant in 2013. Since then, he’s been an assistant for the Bucks, Pistons, and Mavericks before he was hired by the Spurs last year.

The Spurs are losing one of their most important pieces in Sweeney, who is the architect of one of the best defenses in the Association. But the silver lining for San Antonio is that Sweeney will finish out the Spurs’ postseason on their bench, for as long as it continues, before taking over in Orlando.

ESPN’s Shams Charania on the Magic Hiring Spurs assistant HC Sean Sweeney

Spurs HC Mitch Johnson and new Magic HC Sean Sweeney

GettyPORTLAND, OREGON – NOVEMBER 26: Head coach Mitch Johnson of the San Antonio Spurs reacts with associate head coach Sean Sweeney during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on November 26, 2025 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

“Sources tell me that Orlando is hiring Spurs associate coach Sean Sweeney as the franchise’s next head coach,” Charania said. “Sweeney gets this job during a process that also included finalists in Billy Donovan and Jeff Van Gundy. So now Sweeney will finish up the rest of this postseason on the Spurs’ bench. We know his value to [Spurs HC] Mitch Johnson throughout this first season for [Sweeney] overall in San Antonio — running the defense, one of the top defensive teams in the NBA, a 28-win improvement from last season.”

“And I’m told Sean Sweeney really clinched this job in a meeting with [Magic] ownership in San Antonio in an off day on Wednesday,” Charania continued. “He’s coached stars like Giannis [Antetokuonmpo], Luka Doncic, now Wemby [Victor Wembanyama] and Stephon Castle, and now will take over a team that has Eastern Conference contending aspirations in Orlando.”

What Does Sean Sweeney’s Departure Mean for the San Antonio Spurs Long-Term?

Spurs F Devin Vassell

GettySAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – MAY 28: Devin Vassell #24 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts during the first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Six of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Frost Bank Center on May 28, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

While Charania confirmed that Sweeney will finish out the postseason in San Antonio, losing him is a big blow to this coaching staff and team moving forward. Sweeney is one of the best defensive coaches in the NBA and orchestrated a much-improved Spurs defense that just held the Thunder to a 13-point third quarter in a massive Game 6 win for San Antonio.

Johnson will be tasked with replacing Sweeney this offseason, presumably with someone capable of maintaining the level of defensive intensity and coordination that the Spurs have become known for this season.

Ethan Woodie is an accomplished sports writer specializing in the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. He's written for Heavy since 2025 and has years of experience writing for NFL Trade Rumors and Pro Football Focus (PFF). Woodie is an expert in draft scouting and his Big Board was included in Arif Hasan's media consensus board for Wide Left in both 2025 and 2026. More about Ethan Woodie

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Spurs Hit With Bad Coaching Development Just Before Game 7

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