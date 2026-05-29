Spurs Hit With Bad Coaching Development Just Before Game 7

On the eve of the San Antonio Spurs‘ critical Game 7 in the Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, they get hit with some bad news on the coaching front. One of the few NBA head coach openings this offseason is open no longer, as the Orlando Magic have hired Spurs associate head coach Sean Sweeney to be their new head coach, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

A former point guard at Green Bay and St. Thomas (Minnesota) during his college days, Sweeney never played in the NBA. He began his coaching career as a video coordinator with the Nets in 2011 before being promoted to a full assistant in 2013. Since then, he’s been an assistant for the Bucks, Pistons, and Mavericks before he was hired by the Spurs last year.

The Spurs are losing one of their most important pieces in Sweeney, who is the architect of one of the best defenses in the Association. But the silver lining for San Antonio is that Sweeney will finish out the Spurs’ postseason on their bench, for as long as it continues, before taking over in Orlando.

ESPN’s Shams Charania on the Magic Hiring Spurs assistant HC Sean Sweeney

“Sources tell me that Orlando is hiring Spurs associate coach Sean Sweeney as the franchise’s next head coach,” Charania said. “Sweeney gets this job during a process that also included finalists in Billy Donovan and Jeff Van Gundy. So now Sweeney will finish up the rest of this postseason on the Spurs’ bench. We know his value to [Spurs HC] Mitch Johnson throughout this first season for [Sweeney] overall in San Antonio — running the defense, one of the top defensive teams in the NBA, a 28-win improvement from last season.”

“And I’m told Sean Sweeney really clinched this job in a meeting with [Magic] ownership in San Antonio in an off day on Wednesday,” Charania continued. “He’s coached stars like Giannis [Antetokuonmpo], Luka Doncic, now Wemby [Victor Wembanyama] and Stephon Castle, and now will take over a team that has Eastern Conference contending aspirations in Orlando.”

What Does Sean Sweeney’s Departure Mean for the San Antonio Spurs Long-Term?

While Charania confirmed that Sweeney will finish out the postseason in San Antonio, losing him is a big blow to this coaching staff and team moving forward. Sweeney is one of the best defensive coaches in the NBA and orchestrated a much-improved Spurs defense that just held the Thunder to a 13-point third quarter in a massive Game 6 win for San Antonio.

Johnson will be tasked with replacing Sweeney this offseason, presumably with someone capable of maintaining the level of defensive intensity and coordination that the Spurs have become known for this season.