Spurs Announce Streaming Partner for 2026-27 Season

The Spurs will partner with DAZN to stream the 2026-27 games to fans in the San Antonio broadcast area, it announced Wednesday.

The Spurs are the fourth team to join DAZN, joining the Cavaliers, Timberwolves and Pacers, according to Sports Business Journal.

“DAZN is partnering with the San Antonio Spurs as the exclusive local media rights partner for the 2026-27 season,” DAZN’s website says. “Subscribers within the telecast region will have access to Spurs’s original content and more.”

DAZN and the Spurs Partner

Streaming services continue to push their way into the NBA, with DAZN joining the likes of Peacock and Amazon Prime.

“DAZN will serve as the exclusive direct-to-fan destination for Spurs games, airing all regular season games not selected exclusively for national broadcast, plus all preseason contests and team-produced programming,” the NBA website said. “The Spurs will also offer 22 games over-the-air through a local broadcast partner, with more information to come soon.”

According to Frank Miceli, chief commercial officer at Spurs Sports & Entertainment, the partnership will provide expanded access to Spurs basketball while allowing fans a new way to connect to the team.

Subscriptions

The streaming service will launch in the coming weeks, allowing those within the region to access Spurs content in many different ways.

Those outside of the region will have to turn to NBA League Pass to access Spurs games, as usual.