Update: Spurs Receive Major De’Aaron Fox Injury Update After Locker Room Exit

De’Aaron Fox was seen limping off the court late in the second quarter of Game 6, and Spurs fans held their breath. The update that followed was about as good as they could have hoped for.

Fox headed to the locker room with 1:15 remaining before halftime in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The ankle issue traces back to Game 4, when Ayo Dosunmu accidentally landed on Fox. Fox finished that game with 24 points but the injury lingered, and he was listed as questionable heading into Game 5. He played through it, putting up 18 points and five assists in a 126-97 blowout win that gave San Antonio a 3-2 series lead.

According to Underdog NBA on X, Fox will start the second half despite the ankle scare, which is a significant boost for a Spurs team trying to close out the series on the road.

De’Aaron Fox Ankle Injury Update for Spurs vs Timberwolves Game 6

Before leaving, Fox was having a strong first half. He had 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting with four assists, and San Antonio was plus-16 with him on the floor. For the playoffs, he is averaging 18.6 points, 5.5 assists and 3.4 rebounds across 10 games.

His ability to get downhill, draw fouls and create for others is something no one else in San Antonio fully replicates. Wembanyama is the anchor, but Fox is the engine that keeps the offense moving in the half court.

Stephon Castle picked up the slack to close out the half, finishing with 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting including three triples. With Fox returning, Dylan Harper figures to see his usual run in the second half, and he already had nine points on 4-of-5 shooting at the break.

Spurs Head Into Second Half With Full Roster and 13-Point Lead

Wembanyama had 13 points and four rebounds at halftime but picked up two fouls and turned it over three times. With Fox back in the lineup, San Antonio does not need to overload Wembanyama offensively and he can focus on being the defensive presence Minnesota has no answer for.

Anthony Edwards had 19 points at halftime and Minnesota is still very much alive.

With Fox confirmed to return and a 13-point lead in hand, San Antonio is in the best possible position to close this out tonight. The ankle will be worth monitoring, but for now the Spurs have their full rotation heading into the second half.