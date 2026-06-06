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Spurs’ De’Aaron Fox Shoves Jalen Brunson During Heated NBA Finals Game

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OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - MAY 26: De'aaron Fox #4 of the San Antonio Spurs looks on during the second quarter of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Five of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Paycom Center on May 26, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The NBA Finals have been quite intense in San Antonio. The New York Knicks arrived with enormous momentum after their 12-game winning streak in the playoffs, which is one of the longest runs in NBA history for a single season. Moreover, Game 2 is definitely going to be as exciting as the streak would warrant.

The Knicks managed to win Game 1 on the road by a score of 105-95, and if the Knicks manage to grab that second game, before the series will go back to their home at Madison Square Garden, they will have a bright chance of making it 2-0. The situation, however, between these two teams, has not been very peaceful in ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌fact.

Brunson and Fox Get Into It in the Fourth Quarter of NBA Finals Game 2

De'Aaron Fox

GettyDe’Aaron Fox Loses Cool, Shoves Jalen Brunson in NBA Finals

The two All-Star guards have been at each other all night. With the Knicks up 87-80 and just under 10 minutes left in the fourth, things got heated near the sideline.

Brunson was bringing the ball up, drove toward the corner, and Fox was right on him.
Fox picked up a frustration foul on Brunson, and the two got face to face right after. Fox then shoved Brunson, shoved Mikal Bridges, and got into the face of the nearest official.

Rick Brunson stepped in and told Fox plainly, “Don’t do that.”

Coach​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Mike Brown also exchanged some words with Fox just before everything calmed down.

There were no technical fouls issued and the game continued. However, the Knicks bench’s message was very obvious.

It is important to mention that Brown was Fox’s coach in Sacramento prior to his arrival in New York.

He has disclosed in interviews that Fox’s combination of speed, strength and power is something he has never experienced even at close quarters.

Jayesh Pagar Jayesh Pagar is a writer at Heavy Sports, covering the New York Knicks and other NBA teams. He brings four years of experience across digital sports media, including NBA, WNBA, college basketball, and college football. He covered as the Knicks beat writer for ONSI and has written for PFSN, Sporting News, and ClutchPoints. More about Jayesh Pagar

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Spurs’ De’Aaron Fox Shoves Jalen Brunson During Heated NBA Finals Game

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