Spurs’ De’Aaron Fox Shoves Jalen Brunson During Heated NBA Finals Game

The NBA Finals have been quite intense in San Antonio. The New York Knicks arrived with enormous momentum after their 12-game winning streak in the playoffs, which is one of the longest runs in NBA history for a single season. Moreover, Game 2 is definitely going to be as exciting as the streak would warrant.

The Knicks managed to win Game 1 on the road by a score of 105-95, and if the Knicks manage to grab that second game, before the series will go back to their home at Madison Square Garden, they will have a bright chance of making it 2-0. The situation, however, between these two teams, has not been very peaceful in ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌fact.

Brunson and Fox Get Into It in the Fourth Quarter of NBA Finals Game 2

The two All-Star guards have been at each other all night. With the Knicks up 87-80 and just under 10 minutes left in the fourth, things got heated near the sideline.

Brunson was bringing the ball up, drove toward the corner, and Fox was right on him.

Fox picked up a frustration foul on Brunson, and the two got face to face right after. Fox then shoved Brunson, shoved Mikal Bridges, and got into the face of the nearest official.

Rick Brunson stepped in and told Fox plainly, “Don’t do that.”

Coach​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Mike Brown also exchanged some words with Fox just before everything calmed down.

There were no technical fouls issued and the game continued. However, the Knicks bench’s message was very obvious.

It is important to mention that Brown was Fox’s coach in Sacramento prior to his arrival in New York.

He has disclosed in interviews that Fox’s combination of speed, strength and power is something he has never experienced even at close quarters.