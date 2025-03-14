Spurs De’Aaron Fox to Have Season-Ending Surgery

In another devastating blow to the San Antonio Spurs, guard De’Aaron Fox is set to have season-ending surgery.

Fox, who was traded to the Spurs in February, will undergo surgery to repair a damaged ligament in the pinkie finger on his left hand. Fox has been playing with a dislocated pinkie finger all season and elected to play through it. San Antonio elected for Fox to undergo the surgery because of the lengthy recovery time following the surgery.

Since arriving in San Antonio, Fox has averaged 19.7 points and 6.8 assists per contest as he navigates the team construction and familiarizes himself with new teammates. The franchise brought Fox in to pair the 27-year-old All-Star with their up and coming star, center Victor Wembanyama.

The Spurs have now lost both of their stars for the season. Before Fox’s news today, San Antonio announced they lost Wembanyama for the season following a deep vein thrombosis diagnosis immediately after the NBA All-Star game. With Fox now out, San Antonio’s focus now shifts to the 2025-26 season, where they will have a healthy core.

San Antonio, regardless of their injuries, have one of the brightest futures in the NBA. Fox is a legitimate star in the NBA at guard and Victor Wembanyama is arguably the best young franchise cornerstone in the NBA. The Spurs also have full control over their first-round draft pick in 2025, where they have a chance to draft star Duke forward Cooper Flagg.

While Fox is out or the season, he’s expected to have a full recovery and be back by training camp.