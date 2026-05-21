Spurs Announce Dylan Harper Injury Update, Game 3 Status

The 2026 Western Conference Finals have lived up to the hype so far after just two games. The No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder and No. 2 San Antonio Spurs have split the first two contests in Oklahoma City.

San Antonio took Game 1 in double overtime, and the Thunder responded in Game 2. The series is now heading to San Antonio for Games 3 and 4.

However, the Spurs’ momentum has potentially been dealt a major blow following a latest scan on rookie guard Dylan Harper.

According to the Spurs, the 20-year-old Harper has suffered a right adductor strain. He is officially listed as questionable for Game 3 in San Antonio on Friday.

The signs don’t look good and early indications point to serious doubts on his availability for the remainder of the series.

Dylan Harper’s Tough Injury Blow

Harper went down hurt in the third quarter of Game 2 on Wednesday night. He suffered a hamstring injury and did not return to the floor in what was only his second start of the playoffs. He also started Game 1.

In 25 minutes, the Spurs rookie finished with 12 points, three assists and two rebounds. This injury is a big blow for Harper who started to look like a legit starter for the Spurs. Before this series and for the majority of the regular season, his contributions were from the bench.

In Game 1, Harper recorded 24 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and a franchise playoff-record seven steals in 47 minutes. He was an emergency starter in that game as he replaced the injured De’Aaron Fox. He looked on course to replicate his Game 1 showing in Game 2, but was limited by the injury.

The franchise had high hopes that Harper’s performance would continue throughout the postseason but that may have been quenched.

How San Antonio Can Look to Adapt

The timing is ill-timed for San Antonio, which is already thin at the backcourt.

Fox’s injury is the sole reason Harper started in those two games. Fox hasn’t played any part of the conference finals and reports put him as a game-time decision ahead of Game 3.

Harper isn’t technically a full starter when the entire roster is healthy. But aside from his performance in these last two games, his contribution off the bench has been valuable.

The 20-year-old star hit double digits in scoring in eight out of 11 postseason games before the conference Finals. A playoff career-high 27 points in Game 3 against the Portland Trail Blazers tops the bunch.

Head coach Mitch Johnson, pending the update on Fox, will have to go deep in his bench to find a suitable option to fill in for Harper if he misses Game 3. Other backcourt options like Stephon Castle could be forced to play an expanded role.

Victor Wembanyama’s availability is always the major concern for the Spurs. However, they would also want solid contributors like Harper on the floor. For now, the franchise can only wait and hope he makes an early return from his injury.

Harper could join the list of players who have been forced to the sidelines this postseason due to a soft tissue injury. One thing the Spurs will be careful of is any risk of re-injury as such, they will give Harper the full recovery period.