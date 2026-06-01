Spurs Fans Get Major News Before NBA Finals Begin

The San Antonio Spurs are back on the NBA’s biggest stage, and ESPN is preparing one of the most expansive championship productions in league history.

ABC’s exclusive coverage of the 2026 NBA Finals begins Wednesday, June 3 at 8:30 p.m. ET, featuring Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs against Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks.

For Spurs fans, ESPN’s plans extend far beyond the game broadcasts themselves.

From Inside the NBA taking over Finals studio coverage to alternate broadcasts, Spanish-language programming, worldwide streaming access and several former Spurs personalities participating throughout the series, the network is rolling out an unprecedented package for one of the NBA’s most anticipated Finals matchups in years.

Mike Breen Headlines ESPN’s Lead NBA Finals Broadcast Team

ESPN’s lead NBA crew will handle every game of the championship series.

Hall of Fame broadcaster Mike Breen will call a record-extending 21st NBA Finals as play-by-play announcer.

Joining Breen are analysts Tim Legler and former Spurs forward Richard Jefferson. The Finals mark Legler’s debut as an NBA Finals game analyst, while Jefferson returns for his second Finals assignment in that role.

Jefferson spent two seasons in San Antonio from 2009 to 2011 and is one of several former Spurs figures who will be involved throughout ESPN’s Finals coverage.

Veteran reporter Lisa Salters returns for her sixth NBA Finals assignment, while Steve Javie continues as ESPN’s rules analyst.

Former Spurs Figures Featured Throughout ESPN’s Coverage

Spurs fans will see several familiar faces throughout the championship series.

Jefferson will be featured prominently on game broadcasts, while former Spurs championship forward Fabricio Oberto joins ESPN Deportes as one of the network’s lead analysts.

Oberto remains a beloved figure among Spurs fans after helping San Antonio win the 2007 NBA championship alongside Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker.

Former Spurs guard Danny Green is also expected to contribute across ESPN studio programming during the Finals, including appearances on NBA Today.

The collection of former Spurs players throughout the network’s coverage gives San Antonio fans a uniquely local perspective on the franchise’s return to basketball’s biggest stage.

Inside the NBA Takes Over Finals Coverage

One of the biggest developments surrounding this year’s Finals is the arrival of Inside the NBA as the official pregame, halftime and postgame show.

For the first time, Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal will serve as the primary NBA Finals studio crew.

The legendary quartet will broadcast live from San Antonio and New York throughout the championship series.

Four-time NBA champion Draymond Green will also join coverage as a guest analyst during Games 3 and 4.

NBA Tip-Off will begin at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN before moving to ABC at 8 p.m., leading into tipoff.

Spurs Fans Get New Streaming and Audio Options

ESPN is introducing several new ways for fans to experience the Finals.

For Game 3 at Madison Square Garden, Pat McAfee will host a special alternate broadcast featuring Kendrick Perkins, Quentin Richardson, Connor Campbell, Tone Digs and Ty Schmit.

In addition, ESPN Unlimited subscribers will have access to:

SpursCast home-team audio feed

KnicksCast away-team audio feed

SkyCam viewing experience

Layup Lines alternate presentation

The SpursCast option gives fans a localized broadcast experience while watching the national telecast.

All games will air nationally on ABC and stream live through the ESPN App.

ESPN Deportes Expands Coverage for Spurs’ Massive Hispanic Fanbase

The NBA Finals will also receive extensive Spanish-language coverage through ESPN Deportes.

Given San Antonio’s deep Hispanic roots and the Spurs’ enormous following throughout Texas, Mexico and Latin America, ESPN Deportes is expected to play a major role in the Finals presentation.

Veteran broadcaster Ernesto Jerez will handle play-by-play duties alongside Oberto.

Reporters Sebastián Martínez-Christensen, Katia Castorena and Leonardo Montero will contribute on-site coverage from both Finals cities, while Miguel Briseño and Fernando Tirado will provide additional SportsCenter reporting.

The expanded Spanish-language coverage is expected to resonate strongly with Spurs supporters throughout South Texas and across the international fan base built during the Duncan-Ginobili-Parker era.

NBA Today, SportsCenter and Hoop Collective Hit the Road

ESPN’s studio coverage will also travel with the Finals.

NBA Today, hosted by Malika Andrews, will broadcast from San Antonio during the Spurs’ home games and expand to two-hour editions featuring player interviews and exclusive Finals content.

The show’s analyst lineup includes Brian Windhorst, Kendrick Perkins, Chiney Ogwumike, Danny Green, Iman Shumpert and Shams Charania.

SportsCenter will maintain an on-site presence throughout the series, while SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt will provide nightly postgame analysis and interviews.

Meanwhile, The Hoop Collective podcast with Windhorst, Tim MacMahon and Tim Bontemps will produce daily Finals episodes from both San Antonio and New York.

ESPN Bringing Advanced Technology to the NBA Finals

The 2026 NBA Finals will become ABC’s first Finals broadcast presented entirely in 1080P HDR.

Production upgrades include:

52 total cameras

14 super slow-motion cameras

Four native 4K cameras

Enhanced replay zoom technology

SkyCam coverage

EVS XtraMotion AI replay technology

RF Megalodon camera systems

The enhanced production is designed to deliver the most advanced NBA Finals presentation in network history.

Spurs Return to the NBA’s Biggest Stage

The Finals represent the culmination of one of the NBA’s fastest rebuilds.

Led by Wembanyama, rookie sensation Dylan Harper, veteran guard De’Aaron Fox and rising star Stephon Castle, San Antonio enters the series seeking its first championship since 2014.

For Spurs fans across Texas, Mexico and around the world, ESPN’s extensive coverage plans ensure there will be more ways than ever to follow every moment of the franchise’s return to the NBA Finals.