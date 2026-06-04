Spurs Game Takes Unexpected Turn After Fan Charges Toward Victor Wembanyama

The 2026 NBA Finals had everything going for it before tip-off. Victor Wembanyama making his debut on the biggest stage, the Knicks chasing their first title in 53 years, and a rematch of the 1999 Finals that San Antonio won in five. Then Game 1 at the Frost Bank Center found a way to add something no one saw coming.

Both teams were deep in a back-and-forth fourth quarter, with the Knicks holding a slim lead after rallying from a large deficit. The crowd in San Antonio was loud, the stakes were clear, and then play stopped for a reason that had nothing to do with basketball.

Someone Ran Onto the NBA Finals Court for a Selfie With Him

A person ran out of the stands and went straight for Wembanyama, phone in hand. Security got there fast, grabbed the individual before he could get close to the Spurs star, and escorted him out. New York Post courtside reporter Steve Popper posted on X: “A fan just ran onto the court — maybe fan is not the right word — and tried to create a selfie with Wembanyama before security grabbed him.”

This isn’t a totally new problem in the NBA. In October 2025, during a regular season Cavaliers-Nets game at Barclays Center, a man stormed the court chasing a selfie with Donovan Mitchell. Security handled it quickly, and Mitchell made light of it afterward, saying the guy was “probably doing some jail time” but would walk away with “a great selfie.” The incident blew over, but the issue clearly did not.

Court Invaders at NBA Games Remain a Serious Player Safety Concern

The difference here is the scale. This is the NBA Finals, and Wembanyama is not just any player. The Spurs went 62-20 this regular season, and he averaged 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 3.1 blocks per game. He already holds a Defensive Player of the Year award at 22, and he may be the most talked-about player in basketball right now. That level of attention brings exactly this kind of situation with it.

Play resumed after a brief stop. No players were hurt, and the Knicks held their lead through the interruption. The arena cleared quickly, but the fact that it happened during the NBA Finals says something about where things stand.

Game 2 heads back to San Antonio before the series shifts to New York. There are real storylines worth following, including Jalen Brunson managing a knee injury from Game 1 and Spurs rookie Dylan Harper turning heads off the bench. This series has enough going on without someone running onto the floor, and for everyone’s sake, hopefully it stays that way.