Hi, Subscriber

Spurs Greg Popovic Steps Down from Head Coaching

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Gregg Popovich
Getty
Gregg Popovich will try to add more talent around Victor Wembanyama.

San Antonio Spurs Head Coach Greg Popovic steps down from head coaching position.

Popovic, who missed most of the 2024-25 season after stroke complications, will end his 29 year head coaching career and step into a full time president if basketball operations position with the team.

(This story will be updated with information)

Reese Taylor Reese Taylor is a Michigan-based sports writer who covers the Detroit Lions for Heavy.com. More about Reese Taylor

Read More

Comments

Spurs Greg Popovic Steps Down from Head Coaching

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x