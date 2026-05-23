De’Aaron Fox’s Injury Exit Leaves Spurs in Difficult Spot – Is He Back?

De’Aaron Fox’s night took a worrying turn in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.

The Spurs point guard suddenly headed to the bench with a fresh injury concern, leaving the building tense and the matchup hanging in the balance.

Fox had already been listed as available after missing the first two games of the Thunder series with a high right ankle sprain.

De’Aaron Fox’s Limping Exit Leaves Spurs Facing Fresh Injury Concern

As JeffGSpursZone tweeted it, “De’Aaron Fox goes to the bench… Apparently hurt and was limping.” The scene immediately raised alarms because Fox had just worked his way back from that same ankle issue, and now the Spurs were forced to worry about whether he had aggravated it again.

Fox​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ seemed obviously very hurt. Even prior to the injury, he had been supplying San Antonio with the lift they most needed, in terms of ball handling and pace. The idea was that Fox being on the floor would bring some calm and order to Spurs’ offense again after his first appearance in the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌series.

He had 13 points while helping San Antonio stay organized offensively, and the Spurs were leaning on him to keep pressure on Oklahoma City’s defense. That made the injury moment even more concerning, because his play had been one of the biggest positives for San Antonio.

But now he is back in the game.

The larger picture is simple. Fox is a major part of what San Antonio wants to do, and any setback around his right ankle immediately changes the tone of the game and the rest of the series.

De’Aaron Fox’s Return Could Shift Momentum Back Toward Spurs

Fox​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ return totally changes the vibe for San Antonio. I think the way he can push the ball and instantly get the defense in trouble is what the Spurs have been missing badly: a go-to scorer or points during slow possessions.

Besides, he can calm the team down because with his good handles he is less likely to turn over and also make his teammates’ shots easier.

Most importantly, Fox’s quickness compels Oklahoma City to be mindful of the paint that can result in better spacing of players.

Even if he is not 100%, having him back on the court makes the Spurs more dangerous and gives them a real chance to control the flow of the game.

The Spurs entered Game 3 tied 1-1 with the Thunder, and Fox’s health now looms as one of the biggest storylines to watch.