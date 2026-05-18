Spurs Hit With Harsh Wake-Up Call Before Game 1 vs. Thunder

Game 1 of the 2026 Western Conference finals is officially on tap. For many, this is the headlining matchup dreamed of for months.

The San Antonio Spurs travel to Oklahoma City to play the defending champion Thunder. It’s the battle-tested and rapidly-improved Thunder welcoming the fearless, rapidly-learning Spurs.

The Thunder enter Game 1 with a perfect 8-0 postseason record; they’ve completed sweeps against the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers. San Antonio enters Game 1 with an 8-3 postseason record. This matchup also marks the first time since 2017 two teams with 60 or wins in the regular season will meet in the playoffs.

The energy and stakes may be sky-high for both teams right now, but for the Spurs, this will truly be a test simply because they’re playing in their first conference finals and are up against the reigning champs.

One NBA scout has a strong message for the Spurs before Game 1 of the series.

“No matter what your roster is, you have to take care of the ball [against OKC], because if you don’t it’s automatic points,” the scout told ESPN. “If the Spurs can set their defense with the personnel and coaching they have, they can guard OKC. But they can’t guard them if they are turning the ball over. That’s a huge piece of the puzzle and that’s the first thing I’m looking for.”

Can Spurs Counter OKC’s Historic Defense?

Most fans agree the Thunder and the Spurs are near copies of one another. They share similar personnel and boast attractive young talent up and down the roster.

Although the scout believes the Spurs having star big man Victor Wembanyama can be their balancing force, he warns Oklahoma City’s suffocating defense can quickly take teams out of the game.

“I think having Victor is the great equalizer to everything the Thunder do. I think they have the athleticism, the switching and the footspeed to be able to compete defensively to be able to guard OKC, and enough different looks to throw at Shai. And on the other end, the reality is the Thunder are as dominant as they are because of their defense. They’re one of the best defenses I’ve ever seen.”

San Antonio isn’t too shabby on defense themselves, but there’s no denying Oklahoma City — possessing the best defense in the NBA for the second year in a row — is historically impressive at producing stops and generating turnovers into transition points.

San Antonio Prepares to Taste First Major Learning Curve

Much has been said about the Spurs’ youth and minimal playoff experience. They are learning and improving seemingly by the dribble, but challenging the Thunder is an enormous task. San Antonio will need to play virtually perfect basketball to win games.

Said Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson, who’s in his first full year at the helm: “I mean, they’re the defending champs. They haven’t lost the game in the playoffs, so we’ll have to be at our best to make it competitive.”

Added Spurs guard Stephon Castle: “It’s going to be a hard-fought series [against the Thunder], very physical, two teams with high aspirations. They’re playing really well right now.”

Not only will the Spurs need to muster up a dynamic gameplan to slow down NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but they’ll also need to be prepared for Jalen Williams, the stout two-way swingman who will be making his return from injury in Monday’s Game 1.

Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams are a championship-level duo with each player scoring huge performances in last season’s NBA Finals.

The Thunder sit in a comfortable position knowing they have two of three best players in this series.