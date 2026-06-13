‘Spurs in 7’ Chant Sparks Brawl as Teen Remains Hospitalized After Game 4 Watch Party

The San Antonio Spurs‘ quest to extend the NBA Finals took an alarming turn off the court after an argument involving a “Spurs in 7” chant allegedly escalated into a violent assault that left a 17-year-old hospitalized in New York.

According to the New York Police Department, the incident occurred around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday near West 35th Street and Eighth Avenue, a short walk from Madison Square Garden, shortly after the New York Knicks completed their historic Game 4 comeback victory.

Authorities said the teen suffered a seizure and fell into a coma following the assault. Police later said he was no longer in a coma and was listed in critical but stable condition.

Alleged Altercation Began With ‘Spurs in 7’ Remark

The New York Post, citing law enforcement sources, reported that the victim was among a crowd watching the NBA Finals when a person allegedly shouted, “Spurs in 7.”

According to the report, another person in the crowd responded with an expletive directed at San Antonio. The exchange allegedly triggered a confrontation that quickly turned violent.

Sources told the newspaper that the teenager was not the person who made the comment but was with the same group when he became involved in the altercation.

PEOPLE, citing an NYPD source, reported that the teen was punched and kicked in the head during the incident.

NYPD Seeks Suspects in Gang Assault Investigation

The entire incident was reportedly livestreamed on the PRISM app, according to The New York Post and PEOPLE.

The NYPD released an image of a person wanted for questioning and said multiple individuals are being sought in connection with what police described as a gang assault.

“On Wednesday night after the Knicks game, a group approached a 17-year-old near 237 W. 35th St. and got into an argument,” the NYPD said in a social media post. “This individual punched and kicked the teen. He had a seizure and was in a coma.”

No arrests had been announced as of Saturday.

Chaotic Scenes Followed Knicks’ Historic Comeback

The violence overshadowed one of the most memorable games in recent NBA Finals history.

New York rallied from a 29-point deficit to defeat San Antonio, 107-106, completing the largest comeback in NBA Finals history and taking a commanding 3-1 series lead.

The Knicks can clinch their first NBA championship since 1973 in Game 5 on Saturday night in San Antonio.

Postgame celebrations around Madison Square Garden turned chaotic. According to police, dozens of people were taken into custody on various charges, while videos posted on social media showed fans climbing on vehicles, igniting fireworks and engaging in multiple confrontations.

For the Spurs organization and its fan base, the alleged assault served as a sobering reminder that sports rivalries are meant to remain on the court, even amid the heightened emotions surrounding an NBA Finals series.