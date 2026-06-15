Spurs Classless Act vs Knicks Sparks Outrage—Even Draymond Green is Upset

The San Antonio Spurs walked off the court without shaking the hands of their New York Knicks counterparts after losing the NBA Finals on Saturday.

Notably, Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle and Co. immediately walked to the tunnel after their 94-90 loss. Several videos of the incident have gone viral on social media, with the likes of Draymond Green calling out the Spurs for their classless act.

Green said of the Spurs (via New York Basketball):

“Wow they didn’t shake their hands… that’s not good.”

The Athletic’s Joe Vardon noted that Wemby marched off the court after the loss.

“Victor Wembanyama missed the final shot of the 2026 NBA Finals, untucked his jersey, and marched his thin, 7-foot-4 frame straight toward the San Antonio Spurs’ locker room in defeat,” wrote Vardon.

“No congratulatory handshakes for the New York Knicks, who took Game 5, 94-90, and the finals, 4-1. No soaking in the scene, remembering the hurt as the Knicks celebrated. Just off toward the tunnel, to his locker, to the podium, and then to the offseason.”

‘Sore Losers’ Spurs Get Called Out

Spurs podcaster Casey Viera highlighted that only Luke Kornet and Harrison Barnes — incidentally, the two former NBA champions on the Spurs roster — had the wherwithal to remain on the court and congratulate the Knicks.

“The Spurs are getting a lot of heat today for not shaking hands. Deservedly so,” he wrote on X. “That said (from my vantage point), Luke Kornet and Harrison Barnes did stay. Also, Jeremy Sochan makes his way to Carter Bryant and Lindy Waters, then the Spurs’ tunnel.”

One fan felt Wemby and Co. failed to uphold the Spurs culture.

“This is not the @spurs way. I get it that it was not the expected result but after a hard fought series, you tip your hat off to the better team, shake their hand, and leave the stage gracefully in defeat. Do better.”

A Knicks fan labeled the Spurs “sore losers” for their walk off.

“Sore losers. But I forgot, by their math and logic, they are the better team and won.”

Another fan praised Kornet for showing class by congratulating the Knicks.

“You gotta respect Luke Kornet for being the only spur player out there giving his respect to the Knicks because the rest of the team lacks sportsmanship. KORNET GETS MAJOR COOL POINTS FROM ME.”

Jalen Brunson Shows His Class

On the other side of the aisle, New York Knicks captain Jalen Brown showed professionalism and class by walking over to Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson immediately after the final buzzer sounded in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Perhaps the youthful Spurs have a lot to learn from the Knicks.

Wembanyama said he’s using the 4-1 loss to the Knicksin the NBA Finals as “fuel” to return stronger next season.

“It’s painful. But I’m not running away from that,” he said after the loss.

“I’m using it to fuel me.”