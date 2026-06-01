Texas Senator Sends Clear Message Before Spurs-Knicks NBA Finals

The San Antonio Spurs have gained a high-profile supporter ahead of the 2026 NBA Finals.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz publicly challenged New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand to a friendly wager on social media over the upcoming championship series between the Spurs and New York Knicks, adding a political twist to one of the most anticipated Finals matchups in recent years.

“Care to make a wager?” Cruz wrote on X, challenging Gillibrand to a friendly bet.

“If the Knicks win (not gonna happen!) the series, then you & your team get Texas BBQ, Shiner Bock beer & Blue Bell ice cream. When the Spurs win, the loser wears the winner’s jersey. Deal? #Spurs #NBAFinals.”

Gillibrand accepted the challenge and fired back with a New York-themed counteroffer.

“You’re on! If the Spurs somehow win the series, we’ll treat you and your staff to the world-famous Joe’s Pizza and Brooklyn Lager. Go NY Go!”

You're on! If the @spurs somehow win the series, we'll treat you and your staff to the world-famous Joe's Pizza and Brooklyn Lager. Go NY Go! https://t.co/gV0VLBxvay — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) June 1, 2026

The exchange quickly gained traction online as the Spurs prepare to make their first NBA Finals appearance since the Victor Wembanyama era began.

Spurs Enter NBA Finals as Betting Favorites

The wager comes as San Antonio enters the Finals as the betting favorite despite New York’s dominant playoff run.

According to ESPN, sportsbooks opened the Spurs as high as -220 favorites to win the championship after eliminating the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder in a seven-game Western Conference Finals series.

The Knicks, meanwhile, swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals and enter the series riding an 11-game winning streak.

While betting action has poured in heavily on New York, particularly within the state, sportsbooks remain cautious about San Antonio’s championship potential.

The Spurs opened the season at 65-1 championship odds at DraftKings Sportsbook and several offshore sites, including D-Bet, would become one of the biggest preseason longshots to capture an NBA title in modern league history.

Victor Wembanyama Headlines San Antonio’s Championship Push

Much of San Antonio’s optimism centers around Wembanyama, who continues to build one of the most impressive résumés ever assembled by a young superstar.

The reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year helped lead the Spurs through a difficult Western Conference playoff bracket and now stands four wins away from delivering another championship to San Antonio.

According to ESPN, Wembanyama enters the Finals as the favorite to win Finals MVP.

Should he capture both Defensive Player of the Year and Finals MVP in the same season, he would join Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon as the only players to accomplish the feat since the DPOY award was introduced in 1983.

The Spurs also arrive with momentum after surviving a grueling seven-game series against Oklahoma City, including a decisive Game 7 road victory.

Texas Pride Rallying Behind Spurs

Cruz’s public backing reflects growing excitement across Texas as the Spurs return to basketball’s biggest stage.

The franchise has not reached the NBA Finals since the Tim Duncan-Gregg Popovich era, but a new generation led by Wembanyama, De’Aaron Fox, Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle has reignited championship expectations.

Whether the wager ultimately results in Texas barbecue or New York pizza changing hands remains to be seen.

For now, however, the Spurs have already secured support from one of the state’s most recognizable political figures as they prepare for Game 1 against the Knicks on Wednesday night in San Antonio.