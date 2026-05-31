Spurs Advance to NBA Finals: Opponent, Next Game & How to Watch

In a monumental Game 7 showdown in Oklahoma City, the San Antonio Spurs have defeated the Thunder by a score of 111-104 to win the Western Conference Finals and advance to their first NBA Finals since 2014, when they last won an NBA title.

Despite being without starting PG De’Aaron Fox for the first two games of the series, and having multiple injury scares with both him and G Dylan Harper, the Spurs clawed their way out of a 3-2 hole going into Game 6 to come roaring back and take the series. After last year’s title win, the Thunder were supposed to be the next NBA dynasty — now, the Spurs look like they’re here to stay.

What Team Will the San Antonio Spurs Face in the NBA Finals?

The Spurs will take on the New York Knicks, with the first game being in San Antonio. The Knicks breezed through the Eastern Conference Finals, sweeping the Cavaliers in record fashion — all games were decided by double digits, and none were closer than 11 points.

The Knicks are led by star guard Jalen Brunson, who’s elevated his game even further in the playoffs. Between Brunson and forward Karl-Anthony Towns, New York has a dynamic one-two punch on offense, surrounded by high-level shotmaking wings with impressive defensive chops in Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, and OG Anunoby.

Unlike previous seasons, the Knicks are tapping into their depth in the playoffs, with nine players averaging at least 14 minutes per game in the postseason. New York’s combination of star talent, improved depth, and defensive intensity will make them a tough matchup for the Spurs.

Information on Game 1 of the NBA Finals & How to Watch

Game 1 of the NBA Finals (as the Spurs host the Knicks) will be on Wednesday, June 3, and 8:30pm Eastern Time (7:30pm Central). The game will be televised on ABC, available through most TV streaming platforms, cable, satellite, as well as local channels.

After that, Game 2 will be on Friday, June 5, in San Antonio. Then the teams travel to New York for Game 3 on Monday, June 8. Game 4 is also in New York and will be on Wednesday, June 10. All games will be televised on ABC and tip at 8:30pm Eastern (7:30pm Central).

Information on potential Games 5, 6, and 7 are not yet available, but will be announced when (and if) those games become necessary.