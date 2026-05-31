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Spurs Advance to NBA Finals: Opponent, Next Game & How to Watch

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Spurs C Victor Wembanyama
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MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MAY 10: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs looks on before the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game Four of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Target Center on May 10, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

In a monumental Game 7 showdown in Oklahoma City, the San Antonio Spurs have defeated the Thunder by a score of 111-104 to win the Western Conference Finals and advance to their first NBA Finals since 2014, when they last won an NBA title.

Despite being without starting PG De’Aaron Fox for the first two games of the series, and having multiple injury scares with both him and G Dylan Harper, the Spurs clawed their way out of a 3-2 hole going into Game 6 to come roaring back and take the series. After last year’s title win, the Thunder were supposed to be the next NBA dynasty — now, the Spurs look like they’re here to stay.

What Team Will the San Antonio Spurs Face in the NBA Finals?

Spurs G Stephon Castle

GettySAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – MAY 24: Stephon Castle #5 of the San Antonio Spurs dunks the ball against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the third quarter in Game Four of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Frost Bank Center on May 24, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The Spurs will take on the New York Knicks, with the first game being in San Antonio. The Knicks breezed through the Eastern Conference Finals, sweeping the Cavaliers in record fashion — all games were decided by double digits, and none were closer than 11 points.

The Knicks are led by star guard Jalen Brunson, who’s elevated his game even further in the playoffs. Between Brunson and forward Karl-Anthony Towns, New York has a dynamic one-two punch on offense, surrounded by high-level shotmaking wings with impressive defensive chops in Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, and OG Anunoby.

Unlike previous seasons, the Knicks are tapping into their depth in the playoffs, with nine players averaging at least 14 minutes per game in the postseason. New York’s combination of star talent, improved depth, and defensive intensity will make them a tough matchup for the Spurs.

Information on Game 1 of the NBA Finals & How to Watch

Spurs C Victor Wembanyama

GettySAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – MAY 28: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs walks off after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-91 in Game Six of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Frost Bank Center on May 28, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Game 1 of the NBA Finals (as the Spurs host the Knicks) will be on Wednesday, June 3, and 8:30pm Eastern Time (7:30pm Central). The game will be televised on ABC, available through most TV streaming platforms, cable, satellite, as well as local channels.

After that, Game 2 will be on Friday, June 5, in San Antonio. Then the teams travel to New York for Game 3 on Monday, June 8. Game 4 is also in New York and will be on Wednesday, June 10. All games will be televised on ABC and tip at 8:30pm Eastern (7:30pm Central).

Information on potential Games 5, 6, and 7 are not yet available, but will be announced when (and if) those games become necessary.

Ethan Woodie is an accomplished sports writer specializing in the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. He's written for Heavy since 2025 and has years of experience writing for NFL Trade Rumors and Pro Football Focus (PFF). Woodie is an expert in draft scouting and his Big Board was included in Arif Hasan's media consensus board for Wide Left in both 2025 and 2026. More about Ethan Woodie

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Spurs Advance to NBA Finals: Opponent, Next Game & How to Watch

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