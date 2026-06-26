Spurs Named Surprise Contender for LeBron James as Free Agency Heats Up

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ San Antonio Spurs just finished their deepest playoff run in several years, falling to the New York Knicks in five games in the NBA Finals. It was a performance that demonstrated that this young core, led by 22-year-old Victor Wembanyama, is already among the best in the league.

However, one thing they still lack is more solid depth around Wembanyama. And there could be a very well-known solution for that currently available in free ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌agency.

LeBron James Hits Free Agency With His Future Unclear

According to BetUS Sportsbook & Casino, the Spurs have the third-best odds to add James to the roster at +1500. They are behind the Cavaliers at +300 (the best odds) and the Warriors at +400, per Spurs In Focus.

Those odds exist because LeBron James, 41, is an unrestricted free agent this summer after the Lakers were swept out of the second round by the Oklahoma City Thunder. He put up a solid season, averaging 20.9 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.1 rebounds, playing behind Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. Reaves just agreed to a four-year, $185 million max deal, which now makes James the biggest remaining question for Los Angeles.

James has kept things vague about where he wants to play. That uncertainty has opened the door for speculation, and one team that keeps coming up is San Antonio.

CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn noted that James and longtime Spurs figure Gregg Popovich have shared a mutual admiration for years and he said “If he’s as serious about wanting to win as he says, there’s no better suitor out there. The Spurs can make the money work. The basketball fit works because it always works with LeBron. He can do anything.”

Why the Spurs Actually Make Sense

San​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Antonio is far away from the luxury tax, as there are still four main players on rookie-scale contracts. Such financial freedom is not a mere fantasy, and it does come handy if you are in the market for a big name like James.

The Spurs are seeking to sign a reliable and multi-skilled power forward to complement Wembanyama, and James ticks all those boxes. His defensive skills cover a wide range of positions, he can dribble and make plays, and is a very capable ball-handler in the half-court. The Spurs’ weakness was shot creation during the Finals, a skill James would be able to bring to the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌table.

Wembanyama​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ is still finding his footing as the face of the league and James would make a great mentor as that transition keeps happening. That element of the match, vet side franchise mainstay, is something Spurs have not really had since Tim Duncan’s ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌period.

The Lakers remain the heavy favorites to retain James, and a return to LA still makes the most sense logistically. But San Antonio is a real option, not just a talking point. If the Spurs make a push, and James is open to leaving Los Angeles, this could get interesting fast.