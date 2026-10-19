Spurs Make 4-for-1 Trade With Lakers in G League

The San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers pulled off a trade at the G League level on Monday to start getting their rosters in shape for that season to begin, too.

All the focus this time of year is on the NBA teams that begin the season on Tuesday, but the G League has grown in such a way that these teams are all putting together strong plans for what their minor league affiliate is up to, as well.

So when there was a 4-for-1 trade announced on Monday between the Austin Spurs and Coachella Valley Lakers, it was definitely worth paying attention to — you never know when these players may play a role later in the actual NBA season and not just the G League.

Spurs-Lakers G League Trade Details

The Coachella Valley Lakers announced this trade on their official social media account on Monday evening.

The Lakers’ G League team is acquiring Micah Potter, Stanley Umude, James Banks III and Isaiah Miller.

The Spurs’ G League team gets just one player back, the center Malik Williams.

OFFICIAL: The Coachella Valley Lakers have acquired the returning player rights to center Micah Potter, guard Stanley Umede, center James Banks III and guard Isaiah Miller from the Austin Spurs in exchange for the returning player rights to center Malik Williams. — Coachella Valley Lakers (@CValleyLakers) October 19, 2026

Player valuations don’t quite work the same in G League trades, as there are other layers of contract situations and roster space in play — but it’s worth considering who Williams is since he’s the only guy the Austin Spurs got.

Who is Malik Williams?

Malik Williams is a 27-year-old center who played college basketball at Louisville.

He was a top-25 recruit in the Class of 2027 and is originally from Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Williams stands 6-foot-11 and has appeared in seven career NBA games — all with the Toronto Raptors in 2023-24. Williams averaged 2.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.6 blocks per game in that stint.

In the G League, Williams was a star last season for the College Park Skyhawks — he averaged 16.1 points, 10.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game. He also shot 31.3% from 3-point range on high volume.

The Spurs may be just intrigued enough by Williams’ increased outside shooting last year to get a closer look at him.

Who Lakers Got From Spurs in G League Trade

The Coachella Valley Lakers received center Micah Potter, guard Stanley Umude, center James Banks III and guard Isaiah Miller.

Potter is the most interesting — he is a 6-foot-9 frontcourt player who has shot 38.9% from 3-point range in 111 career NBA games.

Umude has appeared in 49 career NBA games as a 6-foot-6 wing.

Banks is 28 years old and stands 6-foot-10. His final college season was 2019-20, but he has yet to appear in the NBA.

And Miller is a 6-foot tall 27-year-old guard who finished his college career at UNC-Greensboro in 2020-21 and has also not played in the NBA yet.