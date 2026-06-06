Spurs Receive More Bad News After Brutal Game 2 Loss to Knicks

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ 2026 NBA Finals were expected to be the launching platform for the future stars of basketball. Here comes the young and tough San Antonio Spurs team, ready to prove themselves through the most glamorous stage in basketball.

However, the Knicks have been rewriting the script all along and now it looks like the Spurs may encounter a barrier in the Finals that no team has ever managed to overcome throughout history.

By winning Game 2 105-104, the New York Knicks not only increased their winning streak to 13 consecutive games but they also managed to complete the sweep of both home games in San Antonio before the series shifted to Madison Square Garden. The game was a nail biter all the way, yet just like in Game 1, the final result was the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌same.

Spurs Face Historic 0-2 Deficit After Losing Both Home Games in 2026 NBA Finals

As reported by Brett Siegel of Clutchpoints: “Well, no team in Finals history has ever come back 0-2 after losing first two at home.” That is where the Spurs stand. Not just trailing a series, but staring at something that has never been done before.

Victor Wembanyama finished Game 2 with 29 points and nine rebounds, and he had a shot to win it at the buzzer. But a costly turnover late and a missed pull-up jumper in the final seconds will sting. In Game 1, he shot just 6-for-21 from the field, and after the loss, he owned it.

“I’m gonna figure it out,” Wembanyama told Spurs reporter Tom Petrini. “I was bad tonight. It’s not more complicated than that.”

He stepped up in Game 2, but the Spurs still lost. Karl-Anthony Towns led the Knicks with 21 points, while Mikal Bridges and Jalen Brunson each added 20. Brunson willed this team through crisis moments in both games, scoring 13 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter of Game 1 alone.

Can Victor Wembanyama Lead Spurs Comeback at Madison Square Garden in NBA Finals Game 3?

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ series heads to New York for Game 3, and it might be as loud a place as MSG. This Spurs team has revealed their toughness throughout the whole postseason; they overcame a 3-2 deficit to win the Western Conference Finals against the Thunder, so they are aware of bouncing back after a loss.

Wembanyama is still only 22 years old, and the potential range of what he can perform in any one game is among the highest. He also suffered a short knee scare in Game 1 after colliding knees with Josh Hart, but he ignored the medical staff and kept playing without missing a ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌beat.

No team in Finals history has made this comeback, but NBA history gets rewritten when generational talent shows up. Wembanyama needs to be at his very best starting Monday night at MSG, or this series could get very short, very quickly.