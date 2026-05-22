Spurs New Injury Report Includes Unexpected Dylan Harper Twist Before Thunder

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ San Antonio Spurs find themselves in a deep trouble as they move on to Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals vs Thunder.

With two of their most important guards listed as questionable, the injury cloud hanging over this team couldn’t come at a worse time, and the Oklahoma City Thunder aren’t exactly walking into this game healthy either.

Spurs Backcourt Banged Up at the Worst Time

San Antonio’s injury report ahead of Game 3 is nothing short of alarming.

All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox is listed as Questionable with a right ankle sprain, the same injury that has kept him out of the first two games of this series entirely. Fox tried to push through a pre-game workout before Game 2 but his ankle simply wasn’t ready.

Head coach Mitch Johnson has repeatedly called Fox’s availability a “game-time decision,” which gives Spurs fans little comfort.

Making matters worse, Dylan Harper, the breakout No. 2 overall pick who has been sensational this postseason, is also Questionable after exiting Game 2 in the third quarter with what is now confirmed as right adductor soreness.

The shocking aspect is that most of them considered that he would be out for a longer time, and looking at the injury severity, he would not participate for a couple of games. Right now, he is listed as questionable, so that adds a great story to this series.

If he is cleared for Game 3, it will give a serious boost to the Spurs, and maybe it would be troubling news for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Harper had contributed 12 points and was shooting efficiently before going down, and he did not return. The Spurs finished Game 2 without both of their starting guards a nightmare scenario for any team in a conference finals.

As per my view, this is really worrying. Fox has not been available for the entire Thunder series and Harper filling the gap in his absence was the only positive aspect to that.

Unfortunately, now both are injured. Spurs, on the other hand, is a very young team and they have managed to remain quite resilient but expecting their bench players to defeat OKC’s defensive pressure is almost ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌impossible.

Thunder Have Their Own Injury Worries

Oklahoma​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ City should not be considered fully healthy either. Jalen Williams, possibly the Thunder’s one of the best player, is currently listed as Questionable due to left hamstring soreness.

He exited Game 2 after in the first quarter and did not return. It is very concerning that this is Williams’ third hamstring injury this season.

Both teams have their issues, and Game 3 could very well be decided not by who plays the best basketball, but by who actually takes the floor.