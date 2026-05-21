Spurs Get Bad News on Dylan Harper As Doctor Predicts Possible Return Timeline

The San Antonio Spurs are facing growing injury concerns in the Western Conference finals after rookie guard Dylan Harper exited Game 2 against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a right hamstring injury.

San Antonio lost 122-113 on Wednesday night as the Thunder evened the series at 1-1 heading into Game 3. Harper suffered the injury late in the third quarter after driving to the basket against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The rookie immediately grabbed at his right leg before leaving the game.

The injury comes at a difficult time for the Spurs, who were already without veteran guard De’Aaron Fox because of a right high ankle sprain. Harper had been starting in Fox’s place and played a major role in San Antonio’s Game 1 victory.

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said after the game that Harper will undergo an MRI in San Antonio on Thursday. Johnson also acknowledged how difficult it has been facing Oklahoma City while missing key ball handlers.

“[Oklahoma City] is as good as anybody,” Johnson said. “They turn you over. So when you’re down some of your primary creators and initiators, it causes a little bit of an extra strain.”

Doctor Predicts Dylan Harper Could Miss Multiple Games For San Antonio Spurs

Concern around Harper’s injury increased after former NFL team doctor David J. Chao shared his evaluation on social media.

“By video, right hamstring strain on the take off. Likely to miss multiple games,” Chao wrote on X after reviewing the play.

By video, right hamstring strain on the take off. Likely to miss multiple games. https://t.co/d3F8DSHCtA — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) May 21, 2026

The possible absence would be another major setback for San Antonio’s backcourt rotation during the Western Conference finals.

Harper had continued his strong postseason before leaving Game 2. The 20-year-old finished with 12 points and three assists in 25 minutes. He also committed just one turnover before exiting.

The rookie had delivered one of the best playoff performances by a Spurs first-year player in Game 1. Harper recorded 24 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, and a franchise playoff-record seven steals in San Antonio’s series-opening win.

Earlier Wednesday, Harper was also named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

His injury now places even more pressure on Stephon Castle, who has handled increased point guard responsibilities with Fox sidelined.

Castle has committed 20 turnovers through the first two games of the series, the most turnovers by any player in a two-game playoff span since tracking began in 1977.

“Steph is a dog,” Keldon Johnson said. “He’ll figure it out. We support him every step of the way. [He] turned the ball over. We all turn the ball over. It’s not just on Steph.”

Castle also addressed his struggles after the loss.

“It’s more personal on my end,” Castle said. “Some of it comes with fatigue, but at this point of the season, there’s really no excuse.”

De’Aaron Fox Injury Adds More Pressure Before Spurs-Thunder Game 3

The Spurs are still waiting for clarity on Fox’s availability as well.

Fox missed his second straight game on Wednesday because of the high ankle sprain suffered during the Western Conference semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Despite participating in pregame warmups for Games 1 and 2, San Antonio held the veteran out again.

“He’s just trying to play every day,” Johnson said. “It’s a tough injury that he wouldn’t be playing with in the regular season.”

Fox averaged 18.8 points, 5.8 assists, and 3.5 rebounds during the postseason before the injury. San Antonio has gone 8-4 without him this season.

Victor Wembanyama admitted the Spurs struggled offensively without two of their top ball handlers available.

“We didn’t do a great job at it today,” Wembanyama said. “But we need [to] support for sure by taking care of the ball, helping the main ball handlers and being aggressive.”

If Harper and Fox are both unavailable on Friday, the Spurs are expected to rely more heavily on reserve guard Jordan McLaughlin and veteran forward Keldon Johnson.

Spurs forward Devin Vassell remained optimistic after Game 2.

“We’ve dealt with injuries a lot this season, and I always say this is the next man up mentality,” Vassell said. “Hopefully, Foxy is back in this [next] game. Right now, I have all the optimism that we’ll be good.”