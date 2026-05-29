Spurs Get Double Good News Ahead of Game 7 vs Thunder

The San Antonio Spurs received a significant boost ahead of Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

With a trip to the NBA Finals on the line, the Spurs learned Friday that Oklahoma City will be without two key contributors. ESPN insider Shams Charania announced that Thunder All-Star forward Jalen Williams has been ruled out because of a left hamstring strain, while Thunder beat writer Justin Martinez later confirmed that reserve guard Ajay Mitchell will also miss the winner-take-all matchup.

The injury news arrives less than 48 hours after San Antonio dominated Oklahoma City 118-91 in Game 6 to force a decisive Game 7. Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs now head to Oklahoma City knowing the defending champions will be shorthanded in their biggest game of the season.

Oklahoma City Thunder Lose Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell for Game 7

The biggest blow for Oklahoma City is the absence of Williams, who has battled hamstring issues throughout the postseason.

Charania posted: “Oklahoma City Thunder’s Jalen Williams has been ruled out for Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.”

Martinez later added: “Both Jalen WillIams (left hamstring strain injury management) and Ajay Mitchell (right soleus strain) have been ruled out for Game 7 tomorrow.”

Williams attempted to return in Game 6 after missing Games 3, 4 and 5. However, the All-Star forward was clearly limited.

He played only 10 minutes off the bench and finished with one point and one assist during the Thunder’s blowout loss.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault acknowledged after the game that Williams was far from fully recovered.

“He’s obviously not 100%,” Daigneault said. “He didn’t know what to expect. I didn’t know what to expect.”

Daigneault explained that the Thunder used Williams in “kind of an insulated role” to see what he could contribute despite not completing a normal return-to-play process.

“I give him a lot of credit to get himself out there,” Daigneault said. “He did the best he could. He’s certainly not the reason we lost.”

Mitchell’s absence is another setback for Oklahoma City. The second-year guard has missed four straight games because of a right soleus strain and had become an important part of the Thunder’s playoff rotation before the injury.

Victor Wembanyama and Spurs Look to Capitalize

The injuries leave Oklahoma City with fewer offensive options heading into a matchup that will determine the Western Conference champion.

Williams averaged 14.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists in five playoff appearances this postseason despite dealing with injuries. He scored 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds in Game 1 of the series before aggravating the hamstring injury in Game 2.

Without Williams and Mitchell, even more responsibility will fall on two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and center Chet Holmgren.

The Thunder struggled offensively in Game 6, particularly in a decisive third quarter when they were held scoreless for nearly 8 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Spurs enter Game 7 with momentum.

Wembanyama led San Antonio with 28 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks in the Game 6 victory. Dylan Harper added 18 points, while Stephon Castle contributed 17 as the Spurs forced the series back to Oklahoma City.

Despite the setback, Daigneault remains confident in his team’s ability to respond.

“The one thing that we’ve learned more than anything is every game has a new life,” Daigneault said. “Every game is earned if you want to win it.”

The Thunder have bounced back consistently after losses during the postseason, but Game 7 presents their toughest challenge yet.

For San Antonio, the absence of two rotation players from the opposing side represents a major opportunity. The Spurs are now one win away from advancing to the NBA Finals, where the New York Knicks await the Western Conference champion.

With Wembanyama leading the way and Oklahoma City dealing with significant injury concerns, San Antonio enters Game 7 with renewed confidence and a chance to complete its comeback from a 3-2 series deficit.