Spurs Announce Major Starting Lineup Decision vs. OKC After Injury News

The San Antonio Spurs travel to Oklahoma City to play the Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

The Spurs are coming off a strong series-clinching victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, meaning they received just two days of rest compared to seven days for the Thunder.

San Antonio has been hit with a significant setback ahead of Monday’s tip-off. Star guard De’Aaron Fox has been ruled out with an ankle injury.

Fox, in his ninth NBA season, began battling ankle problems toward the end of the Spurs’ semifinal series against the Timberwolves. He was a question mark entering each game since Game 5 of the second round.

San Antonio Spurs Announce Starting Lineup for Game 1

Fox’s injury means head coach Mitch Johnson has to make a major lineup adjustment.

The Spurs have impressive depth and have multiple guards that can pick up the slack, but Fox’s speed in transition and quickness in the passing lanes on defense makes him vital to the Spurs.

Without Fox, the Spurs will roll out the following starting five in Game 1 against the Thunder:

PG: Dylan Harper

SG: Stephon Castle

SF: Devin Vassell

PF: Julian Champagnie

C: Victor Wembanyama

Adjustments for Game 1 Without Fox

San Antonio has done well when lacking bodies this season. Even without Wembanyama for one game earlier this postseason, the Spurs completed a near 20-point comeback on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round.

Without Wembanyama for the majority of Game 4 against the Wolves — Wembanyama was ejected in the second quarter after striking big man Naz Reid in the jaw area — the Spurs fought valiantly on the road but fell just short in the end.

Of course, the Thunder are a completely different monster.

They’ve gone 8-0 so far this postseason and boast a gargantuan +128 point-differential, one of the highest marks of all time by a defending champion.

Oklahoma City is captained by freshly crowned two-time NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Without Fox, the Spurs will be down a major player among the few they can throw at the brilliant Gilgeous-Alexander.

In addition to the rising Harper, who has had a strong postseason so far, San Antonio will likely turn to Johnson, the winner of this season’s Sixth Man of the Year award, to contribute some offense in Fox’s absence.





