Spurs Stephon Castle Wins Rookie of the Year

San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle has won the NBA’s Rookie of the Year for the 2024-25 season, according to reports.

Castle, who was confirmed to win the Rookie of the Year by ESPN Insider and TNT’s NBA Tip-Off crew, wins the award after a successful rookie campaign, defeating fellow finalists in overwhelming fashion. Castle takes home the award after receiving 482 votes including 92 first place votes, over second place Zaccharie Risacher of the Atlanta Hawks with 245 votes, and the Memphis Grizzlies’ Jaylen Wells takes third with 123 votes.

Castle’s rookie season was a strong start to the guard’s career. After winning back to back titles as a part of the UConn Huskies, Castle was drafted 4th to the Spurs. Playing in 81 games and starting 47 as a shooting guard, Castle averaged 14.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. Castle showcased his arsenal in full post All-Star break, where he averaged 17.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5 assists per game in the Spurs final 30 games.

Castle joins elite company as the fourth Spur to win the award. He’s the latest in organization to win, following the likes of David Robinson, Tim Duncan, and Victor Wembanyama winning the trophy for the team. Castle’s accolade gives the San Antonio Spurs back to back Rookie of the Year winners, with Wembanyama winning the award in 2024. The young guard showcased an elite two way ability that will only continue to develop as Wembanyama and the newly acquired All-Star De’Aaron Fox develop together, with the now reigning Rookie of the Year solidifying their young core of the future.

