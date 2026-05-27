Spurs Hit WIth ‘Unfortunate’ News After Game 5 Loss to Thunder

The San Antonio Spurs dropped Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals to the Oklahoma City Thunder after Victor Wembanyama had a rare off-night.

The Frenchman shot 26.7% from the field (4-of-15) and collected just six rebounds — including one in the first half — as the Spurs suffered a 127-114 loss.

After the game, Wemby refused to address the media, sparking concerns from senior Spurs beat writer Michael C. Wright. The ESPN insider wondered if “something personal [is] going on” with Wemby while addressing the turn of events.

“IDK if there’s something personal going on, but it’s unfortunate Wembanyama chose to not address media after Game 5,” Wright wrote on X.

Wemby Won’t Speak to Media

In his postgame report, Wright described the scenes that led to Wemby walking out of the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City without addressing the press.

“Victor Wembanyama dressed quietly in a corner of the visitors locker room at Paycom Center following the San Antonio Spurs’ 127-114 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals Tuesday night.

“After pulling on a pair of size 20½ all-white Air Force 1 sneakers, Wembanyama slipped out of the locker room to the nearest exit down the hall and into the night.”

The report added that a team spokesman informed the media that Wemby won’t speak to them “nearly an hour” after Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson’s news conference.

Spurs Face ‘Urgency’ Entering Game 6

Johnson made it clear that the Spurs need more from Wemby in Game 6 at home if they are to stave off elimination and force a Game 7 back in Oklahoma City.

“He’s got to take more than 15 shots,” Johnson said of Wemby. “Even with the [12] free throws, he’s going to have to score more than 20 points for sure.”

Johnson, who finished third in the final Coach of the Year ballot released on Tuesday, praised the Thunder’s defensive scheme to contain Wemby in Game 6. Specifically, OKC didn’t allow Wemby to impact the game on the defensive end either, as evidenced by his six rebounds and fewest shot contests at the rim in the series thus far.

“OKC did a good job [on Wemby]. We’ve got to do a better job,” Johnson said.

“That’s probably the easiest in terms of when you [look at] surface-level stuff that he’ll definitely need to take more shots. But there’s a lot of things all over the place. Even when we had advantages, we just didn’t make simple plays and take advantage of the opportunity, that possession.

In this type of game, you’ve got to be sure of everything you’re doing in a very secure, mature way.”

Spurs vs Thunder Game 6 tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. If the Spurs can stave off elimination, there will be a Game 7 on Saturday night in Oklahoma City.