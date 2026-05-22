Spurs Catch Major Break as Thunder Star’s Game 3 Status Takes Shocking Turn

The San Antonio Spurs may be getting a timely boost in the Western Conference finals.

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams is now considered unlikely to play in Game 3 on Friday night, according to ESPN insider Shams Charania, as the series shifts to San Antonio, tied at one game apiece.

Williams is dealing with a recurring left hamstring injury — his second involving the same muscle in less than a month — raising concerns for Oklahoma City at a pivotal moment in the series.

“Given the fact that he’s just a couple of days removed from another hamstring injury to the same strained hamstring, it does appear more unlikely than likely that he plays in Game 3,” Charania said on The Pat McAfee Show.

Jalen Williams Injury Update: Thunder Star’s Hamstring Issue Looms Large

Williams exited early in Game 2 — a 122-113 Thunder win — after receiving treatment on his left hamstring and did not return. The team initially described the issue as tightness, but the recurrence adds another layer of uncertainty.

The versatile forward has been a critical piece for Oklahoma City throughout the postseason, providing scoring, secondary playmaking and defensive flexibility alongside MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Williams already missed time earlier in the playoffs due to the same injury, and his history of hamstring issues on both legs this season makes the latest setback particularly concerning.

Spurs Injury Update: De’Aaron Fox Trending Toward Game-Time Decision

While Oklahoma City faces uncertainty, San Antonio could be trending in the opposite direction.

All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox, who missed the first two games of the series with a high right ankle sprain, is expected to be a game-time decision again for Game 3.

“He’s trying. He is making improvements, still dealing with soreness,” Charania said. “He’s going to be a game-time decision again tonight.”

Fox was spotted putting shots up after the Spurs’ Friday morning shootaround.

His potential return would significantly impact the Spurs’ offensive rhythm and shot creation, especially against a Thunder defense that could be without one of its top perimeter defenders.

Dylan Harper Pushing to Play Through Adductor Issue

Rookie guard Dylan Harper is also working toward availability after suffering an adductor injury in Game 2.

“San Antonio’s Dylan Harper will be a game-time decision tonight in Game 3 against the Oklahoma City Thunder after an MRI showed an adductor injury, not a hamstring, sources tell ESPN. Harper is expected to go through his pregame routine to make a decision on his status,” Charania wrote on X on Friday.

Despite the injury, Harper returned to the game and played 25 minutes, showcasing the competitiveness that defined his breakout Game 1 performance.

“The crazy part is he actually jogged back onto the court,” Charania said. “He felt good enough to be able to play … and he’s going to go through his pregame routine tonight.”

Harper’s emergence has been one of the key storylines for San Antonio in this series, giving the Spurs an additional scoring and playmaking option against a deep Thunder roster.

Spurs Looking to Pounce on Opportunity in Game 3

The Thunder have shown resilience without Williams this season, leaning on depth and bench production to stay competitive. But his absence would test Oklahoma City’s ability to maintain balance on both ends of the floor.

San Antonio, meanwhile, has a clear opportunity to shift momentum.

With the series tied 1-1 and Game 3 set for Friday night, the Spurs could benefit from a short-handed Thunder lineup while potentially regaining key contributors of their own.

In a tightly contested Western Conference finals, health may ultimately decide the outcome — and heading into Game 3, that edge may be tilting toward San Antonio.