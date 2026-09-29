Spurs Urged to Make Drastic Trade After Dylan Harper Comments

Calls for the San Antonio Spurs to trade All-Star De’Aaron Fox have intensified following Dylan Harper’s recent comments about his role on the team.

In a recent interview with GQ, Harper jokingly said “F–k no” when asked if he was fine coming off the bench after his star-making performance in last year’s playoffs.

On media day, Harper tried to backtrack on his comments but admitted that his “competitive edge” drives him to be the best version of himself.

“Everyone has a competitive edge to them, but the biggest thing for me is whatever I can do, just like last year, to help the team win,” he said on Monday.

“Whatever position the coaching staff thinks is best for me to be in, that’s the position I’ll have to own. … I’m always going to be at the forefront of keeping the team together.”

Should Spurs Trade De’Aaron Fox?

Several Spurs fans fear that the franchise may create an awkward situation with Fox, Harper and Stephon Castle vying for two starting spots. Some also highlighted the fact that Harper shaded Fox during the NBA Finals when he reposted a TikTok fan video poking fun at Fox’s subpar postseason campaign.

“Typically, the media will make a mountain out of a molehill with starting lineup debates, but Harper is pressing the issue,” wrote a fan.

“Don’t forget the Spurs were the ones who handed Fox a max extension last August, and is due 229 mill over the next 4 years.”

“Fox still a legit player so kind of a weird situation,” another fan opined.

“Flip fox in trade market but then imo you still lose out on the RIGHT NOW better player. Can’t not start Fox though.”

Spurs Trade Options

Moving on from Fox won’t be easy for Spurs.

The athletic guard’s four-year, $221M deal kicks in this season, paying him $61M in his age-33 season in 2029-30. After Fox stunk up the joint in the NBA Finals — averaging 12.8 points on 34% shooting — many called his contract “the worst in the NBA.”

Fox, though, is not willing to dwell over his NBA Finals performance.

“It is what it is. I was able to play … and I played,” he said of playing through an ankle sprain, via Spurs write Matt Guzman.

“Wish I played better, but I didn’t. Luckily, I have a gift of being able to move on,”

He added: “You don’t want to let (a loss like that) dwell on you for the rest of the time you play basketball. Someone has to win, someone has to lose.”

The Spurs begin their regular-season against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Oct. 20.