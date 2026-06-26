Spurs Proposed to Trade 2 Key Players for Kawhi Leonard in Blockbuster Deal

Could Kawhi Leonard be returning to the franchise where it all began? Per multiple reports, the two-time NBA Finals MVP would strongly consider signing an extension with the San Antonio Spurs if he lands with his former team in a potential trade from the LA Clippers.

Amid the reports, ClutchPoints’ Benedetto Vitale floated a potential Spurs trade package that would pair up “The Klaw” with Victor Wembanyama.

While it would make financial and basketball sense for the Spurs to part with De’Aaron Fox, the writer argued that the Clippers would likely have no interest in the All-Star guard since they already have their point guard of the future, Darius Garland. As such, the Clippers would have to part with other key pieces like reigning Sixth Man of the Year Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell to make the money work for Leonard.

Spurs Trade Package for Kawhi

Spurs would receive: Kawhi Leonard

Clippers would receive: Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, Jayden Quaintance, Atlanta Hawks‘ 2027 1st round pick, the Spurs’ 2029 first round pick (lottery-protected)

“Between Keldon Johnson ($18 million) and Devin Vassell ($27.5 million), the two add up to $45.5 million in salary for the 2026-27 season,” wrote Vitale. “Johnson is due to hit free agency in 2027, while Vassell still has three years remaining on his contract. Their contracts match financially in a possible Kawhi Leonard trade.”

Those two contracts alone won’t get a deal done, as Leonard is owed $50.3M next season. That’s why the addition of this year’s first-round pick, Jayden Quaintance, could be the key the Spurs to pull off a Kawhi Leonard trade.

“Spurs’ No. 20 overall pick Jayden Quaintance, who is expected to sign a standard four-year $18.9 million deal ($4.7 million annually), might be an incoming rookie who intrigues the Clippers (30-day no-trade rule activates upon contract signing).”

Kawhi Leonard Back With Spurs?

The Clippers are widely expected to trade Kawhi Leonard this offseason as they begin their rebuild with core young pieces like Keaton Wagler and Garland.

Per insider Jake Fischer, Leonard would consider signing an extension with the only two teams he played for before landing with the Clippers — the Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs.

“Sources close to the situation tell ‘The Stein Line’ that, when it comes to potential trade talks, there are only two other teams that Leonard would consider signing an extension with: The two teams he played for before becoming a Clipper. Toronto and San Antonio,” Fischer wrote on Thursday.

“It is not yet clear how the Spurs would receive the idea of a reunion with Leonard,” continued Fischer, “given the manner in which they are flourishing in the Victor Wembanyama Era … on top of the sides’ infamously messy parting in the summer of 2018.”