San Antonio Spurs Trade for Kyrie Irving in Mind-Bending Proposal

The San Antonio Spurs feel like they’re in a “so close, yet so far” kind of situation entering the new season. True, they reached the NBA Finals last year and are the betting favorites to win the title next year. However, an astute observer of the Spurs — or even a New York Knicks fan — would admit that Victor Wembanyama and Co. could use help, specifically with playmaking and shotmaking in the clutch.

Enter Kyrie Irving, arguably the most clutch shotmaker of his era who is motivated to return to title contention after missing all of last season with an ACL tear.

Spurs Trade Idea Lands Kyrie Irving

Spurs would receive: Kyrie Irving, PJ Washington, Daniel Gafford, Caleb Martin

Mavericks would receive: De’Aaron Fox, Keldon Johnson, Luke Kornet (via NTMLE), Carter Bryant (via TPE), 2027 1st-round pick (via ATL), 2028 1st-round pick (via SAS), 2027 2nd-round pick (via SAS), 2028 2nd-round pick (via NOP)

Besides All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox, the Spurs would also part with two first-round picks (one unprotected, another lottery protected), reigning Sixth Man of the Year Keldon Johnson, promising second-year forward Carter Bryant and Luke Kornet.

Is that a steep asking price? No question. However, the Spurs could use a leader like Irving to get over the hump, making the gamble worth it. As part of the deal, they’ll also land add two players with NBA Finals experience — PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford — and a useful role player in Caleb Martin to offset the loss of depth.

Why the Spurs Do It

A 34-year-old Kyrie Irving is an upgrade over a 28-year-old De’Aaron Fox, even as he attempts to return from a career-threatening injury. The Spurs could have desperately used Irving’s shotmaking and dribble-penetration ability against the Knicks in the Finals. Look no further than the fact that the Spurs struggled in the clutch during their losses in Games 4 and 5, shooting a pathetic 27.8% from the field and 20% from three.

While Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle both boast superstar potential, neither young guard is ready to take over an NBA Finals game just yet. Ultimately, the veteran Knicks held their nerves in the clutch and produced better offense in the Finals, while the Spurs rushed into ill-advised shots. Irving won’t let that happen.

This proposed trade allows the Spurs to offload Fox’s massive $221M contract before it escalates to a severe $61 million cap hit in 2029-30. Also, with Irving possibly entering free agency next year, the Spurs can easily let him walk if the fit isn’t right.

Why the Mavericks Do It

Fox (28), Bryant (20), and Johnson (26) are better long-term fits with the Mavericks’ young core of Cooper Flagg, Morez Johnson Jr., Dereck Lively II, Max Christie, and Zaccharie Risacher.

Furthermore, Fox can revert to his role as a pure point guard with the Mavericks after sharing ball-handling duties with Castle and Harper in San Antonio. It’s easy to forget he was arguably a top-20 player with the Sacramento Kings, and given the right opportunity, he still has plenty to offer.

This Spurs trade idea allows the Mavs to dodge a potentially awkward contract negotiation with Irving, who reportedly expects a major payday next year. The 34-year-old NBA champion doesn’t fit Dallas’s youth movement and would be better suited playing for intrastate rival San Antonio, making this a true win-win scenario.