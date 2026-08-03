Spurs Proposed to Land Stephen Curry in Blockbuster Warriors Trade

The Golden State Warriors owe it to Stephen Curry to give the iconic sharpshooter a shot at pursuing his fifth NBA championship. As it stands, the old and battered Warriors may not be good enough to qualify for the playoffs, let alone make a realistic run at the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Enter the San Antonio Spurs, the team projected to win a title within the next three years after reaching the NBA Finals last season. Undoubtedly, Curry would love to pair up with Victor Wembanyama and rising superstar Stephon Castle to form a new Big 3 in San Antonio, giving himself excellent odds of winning his fifth ring.

Blockbuster Spurs-Warriors Trade Ideas

Two intriguing Stephen Curry-to-the-Spurs trade ideas are doing the rounds. The first option would see the Warriors land their next franchise star — Dylan Harper — and De’Aaron Fox along with limited draft assets.

Option 1:

Spurs would receive: Stephen Curry

Warriors would receive: Dylan Harper, De’Aaron Fox, 2028 first-round pick (via BOS) and 2028 first-round pick swap (via SAS)

The pick via the Celtics would be protected 1-to-5.

In the second option, the Warriors won’t be guaranteed their next franchise star, but will land four first-round picks along with Fox’s contract (to make the money work).

Option 1:

Spurs would receive: Stephen Curry

Warriors would receive: De’Aaron Fox, Luke Kornet, 2027 first-round pick (via ATL), 2028 first-round pick (via SAS), 2030 first-round pick (via SAS) and 2031 first-round pick (via SAC) — all unprotected.

The 2031 first-rounder (swap) from the Sacramento Kings is a highly valued pick around the league, which the Spurs landed as part of the three-team sign-and-trade deal that brought DeMar DeRozan to Sacramento from the Chicago Bulls. Similarly, the unprotected 2027 Hawks pick could be of real value next year when the Warriors could have multiple shots at landing their next franchise star in the Draft.

Will Warriors Trade Stephen Curry?

The Warriors are expected to offer Stephen Curry a two-year, $136.7 million extension when he becomes eligible on August 29. If he doesn’t sign, he will become an unrestricted free agent next summer, which will undoubtedly fuel trade rumors.

However, most insiders close to the Warriors expect Curry to stay put.

“We could only go by what’s available, the information available to us. The information available to us in terms of what Steph has said publicly, what people around him have said privately, is that he wants to finish his career as a Warrior. So, I don’t see that changing,” The San Francisco Standard’s Danny Emerman said last Tuesday.

“It’s possible that things can change and things can go really sideways and maybe he has a change of heart, but no, the Warriors want him to finish as a Warrior, he wants to finish here.”

Emerman suggested that Curry could be open to taking a pay cut to allow the Warriors to make a splash in 2027, when Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler III come off the books. However, how this season transpires could have a telling impact on next year.

“I have talked to people about this topic broadly. I think Steph hypothetically would be open to taking a pay cut, but I think he would only do so if it would really help the team competitively,” Emerman said.