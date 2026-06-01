Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Hit With Surprising Doubt Right Before the Finals

The 2026 NBA Finals are almost here, and while San Antonio Spurs‘ Victor Wembanyama have the basketball world buzzing after dethroning the Oklahoma City Thunder, a surprising voice of doubt has emerged just days before the series tips off.

Not everyone is convinced Wembanyama’s generational dominance will translate the same way against a gritty, physical New York Knicks team.

Anonymous Scout Questions Spurs’ Wembanyama’s Knicks Impact

An anonymous NBA scout, speaking to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, offered a candid take that will raise eyebrows in San Antonio:

“The way the Knicks play, not sure Victor’s presence is going to have as much of an impact against them as it did Oklahoma City. The Knicks have more of a chance than I thought they did a few weeks ago, but I’m still picking San Antonio in this series.”

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ scout’s reasoning is partially correct. The Thunder’s offensive strategy is mainly based on efficient spacing and perimeter shooting, so in that sense, Wembanyama with his 7-foot-4 stature and 2.2 blocks a game record against Knicks can disrupt this style.

Mitchell Robinson Injury Adds Another Layer for the Knicks-Spurs Series

On​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the one hand, a development that affects two teams is the injury of Knicks center Mitchell Robinson, who broke his right pinky finger just before the Finals.

Robinson had surgery and intends to play while wearing a protective brace. The issue is: to what extent can he be effective against Wembanyama with a broken hand?

The Knicks’ rim protection and offensive rebounding have been the main drivers of their playoff run, and a not fully healthy Mitchell Robinson only amounts to a major downgrade when facing a player who is averaging 28.3 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks against New York over his career.

That’s exactly the spot where Wembanyama can validate his superiority despite the scout’s skepticism, by incubating Robinson post after post and dragging him out to the perimeter with his shooting for mid-range and three-pointers.

The way he can spread the court while at the same time occupying double-teams means that New York’s defense is left without any good ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌options.

What the Knicks Must Do to Steal the Series

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Knicks’ best route to success hinges on tempo and transition. New York needs to create live-ball turnovers, increase the pace before Wembanyama can get settled, and make the Spurs operate at a pace they aren’t comfortable with.

OG Anunoby will probably be the guy who has to primarily guard Wembanyama, and he will leverage his length and physicality to contest without fouling, thereby making it hard for a 22-year-old who is still learning how to dominate when facing the best team defense.