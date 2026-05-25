Spurs’ De’Aaron Fox Drops Victor Wembanyama Truth Fans Will Not Believe

French phenom Victor Wembanyama is not your average 22-year-old. Unlike most people in his age group, the San Antonio Spurs star isn’t glued to screens all day, especially not after hours.

After the Spurs leveled up the Western Conference Finals series at two wins apiece against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, De’Aaron Fox confirmed a longstanding rumor about his superstar teammate.

“Everything you hear about Victor is true. He don’t wanna see no blue light after nine o’clock, he reads books, he’s not on his phone — this is all real,” Fox told the “NBA on NBC” crew after his team’s 103-82 win in Game 4.

“When we have games that end close to midnight, he comes to the locker room with blue-light glasses on. He’s like, ‘I gotta get my recovery.'”

Wemby ‘Loves Basketball’

The All-Star guard proceeded to praise Wemby’s genuine love of the game and his dedication to his craft.

“He’s like a 22-year-old doing the things that he does, and he truly loves the game,” Fox said of Wemby, while praising the 7-foot-5 Frenchman’s work ethic.

“He truly takes care of his body. Out of all the things he does with the basketball, he’s a better person. It’s hard to describe the way he is as a human being — because he’s such a phenomenal basketball player — but he’s a better person than a basketball player.”

Wemby Takes Over Game 4

Wembanyama stuffed the stat sheet with 33 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and three blocks on Sunday as the Spurs tied up the West Finals at 2-2. In the process, he made history on several counts, according to the NBA.

Wemby in the WCF (Games 1-4): 👽 30.3 PPG

👽 13.3 RPG He joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Hakeem Olajuwon as the only players in NBA history to average 30+ PPG, and 10+ RPG through their first four NBA Conference Finals games 🤯

The NBA also announced that Wemby has become the first player ever to record at least 53 blocks and 23 made threes in a single playoff run. In his first-ever postseason, the Defensive Player of the Year has tallied a total of 324 points, 160 rebounds, 41 assists, 53 blocks and 23 made threes from 444 minutes. The Spurs are 9-5 under his watch.

WEMBY DOING IT ON BOTH ENDS 👽 Through 14 postseason games, Wemby has 53 BLK and 23 3PM, becoming the first player since 1974 (when BLK were first tracked) to record 50+ BLK and 20+ 3PM in a single postseason 🤯 Spurs win Game 4 to even the series at 2-2 in the West Finals!

Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs will now return to Oklahoma City to try to regain home advantage after losing Game 3 at home last week. Historically, the winner of Game 5 of a 2-2 tied series has advanced 84.1% of the time (116-22).