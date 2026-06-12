Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Accused of Trying to Injure OG Anunoby During Finals Play

The 2026 NBA Finals was never going to be clean. Flagrant fouls, hard screens, and a Madison Square Garden crowd that has made life miserable for the Spurs.

And with the Knicks now up 3-1 after their historic 29-point comeback win in Game 4, the tension around this series is only getting higher. One play from early in the game is still getting a lot of attention, and it involves Wemby.

Victor Wembanyama Lunge on OG Anunoby in NBA Finals Game 4 Explained

The play happened late in the first quarter, when the Spurs were leading 41-22.

Reporter Jared Schwartz described what went down: “The play involving Victor Wembanyama and OG Anunoby occurred at the end of the first quarter in Wednesday’s game.”

Schwartz added: “Wembanyama lunges at Anunoby as he attempts to set a screen, landing awkwardly on the Knicks star’s leg.”

The clip showed Wemby breaking free from Jeremy Sochan and moving toward Anunoby. The lunge was clumsy at best, and deliberate at worst. Neither player got hurt, but Wemby then kept bumping Anunoby a few more times on the same possession and even walked over to complain to the ref. It raised eyebrows.

Fans React to Wembanyama’s Move on OG Anunoby

Fans on X had plenty to say.

One fan questioned the intent behind the play: “Was he trying to hurt OG??? Most unnatural thing I ever seen on a court. What kind of stomp was that?”

Another fan described it as a deliberate attack: “I think you missed the attempted take out of OG’s knees”

One fan kept it short: “Bro tried to curb stomp OG leg”

A Knicks fan was blunt and furious: “Fucking dirty a** stomp on OG And you think I’m going to feel sorry that someone threw eggs at this b**ch?? GTFO”

One fan went even further: “Wemby needs a good beating. This guy is a dirty a** player and needs to be thrown out of the NBA”

Such​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ incidents only constitute small parts of the bigger picture. Wemby was let off on a foul against Jalen Brunson in Game 3. Then, in Game 4, he was hit with a Flagrant 1 after elbowing Karl-Anthony Towns. That event raised his postseason flagrant figure to three points and one more point will mean an automatic suspension for ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌him.

Whether​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Anunoby’s move was a clever play or just a clumsy step for such a tall center, it has now become one of the narratives of these Finals. As Game 5 is going to San Antonio, Wemby has to keep his discipline, or else he may have to miss the most crucial phase of his young ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌career.